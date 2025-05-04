Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A beloved, third generation butcher shop in Northern Ireland, Kane Family Butchers, has announced its sudden closure, citing soaring business costs that have made operations unsustainable.

The family-run Bushmills business shared the emotional news on social media on Saturday, stating: “Dear Value Customers. With a heavy heart, we want to inform you that Kane Family Butchers Ltd is closing its doors from today due to soaring business costs.

"This decision was not easy, as we have loved serving you and being a part of this wonderful community.

"We sincerely appreciate your support, loyalty, and many memories we’ve shared. Thank you for all your custom over the years we have loved being part of your lives. With gratitude Kane Family LTD. Permanently closed."

Yesterday (Saturday), the owners held a 50% sale with everything half price.

The news struck a chord online, with over 360 comments pouring in within just 17 hours, reflecting the shock and support from customers and fellow business owners alike.

A beloved, third generation butcher shop in Northern Ireland, Kane Family Butchers, has announced its sudden closure, citing soaring business costs that have made operations unsustainable. Credit: Kane Family Butchers

Among those reacting was Marianne Blaney of Daisy Mae Boutique, who echoed the challenges faced by small businesses: ‘Gutted to read this Mark. Small business is continually being slammed with these soaring costs.

‘Us at Daisy Mae are in the process of relocating to another premises on kingsgate because the rates in my current shop have increased to £17.5k.

‘It’s completely unsustainable, simply diabolical that us as small business are the ones that serve the community and support everyone, yet we are left out from the executive in any form of help! Wishing you all the best in whatever you do next!’

The sentiment was echoed by WJM Cleaning Solutions, who criticized the lack of government support: ‘Think our government have a lot to answer for, costs for every business is through the roof, customers don’t have the money, the high streets are empty, there more interested in having the like of B&M rather than a small local business.’

Longtime customers also expressed their sadness and appreciation.

Debbie: ‘Oh no, best in NI, I live in East Belfast and you guys where the cheapest for delivery, best of luck to you all.’

Michele: ‘Absolutely devastated for you all we have been using your delivery service for many years now good quality great service .and venison!!..it is shocking that small shops are being put out of business..good luck for the future.’

Jason: OMG!! We are so gutted!! Absolutely the best butchers in the country!! We are both so sorry to hear you have had to close your doors!! Hope you are all keeping well!

Jonathan: Sorry to hear this we always buy your produce when we're staying up there and will miss your lovely steaks and pork chops we had for dinner and the other stuff we'd got over the years.

Jonny: Gutted but more Gutted for yous I hope the decision which is difficult will bring you comfort in the future sorry for the failure of a country and government we live in an all the best for the times ahead.’