A fresh new street food concept has officially opened in Belfast just in time for the May Bank Holiday...and will be of interest to chip fans across the city.

Poke Club is officially open at The Watson on Library Street and to celebrate, they are giving away 100 free poke cones on Monday, May 5 from 12noon to the first 100 customers. It is first come first served, so early birds will be rewarded with big flavour.

Poke Club is the first food offering to launch at The Watson, a new multi-venue destination from Jar Group in the heart of Belfast and is a collaboration with MasterChef finalist Jonny Stevenson from Urban Scullery.

Poke Club will serve up cones, loaded fries & mash bowls throughout the venue and at its stylish new hatch situated on Library Street. Think cones (pokes) with homemade speciality sauces and bowls of golden frites or creamy mash topped with rich sauces like peppercorn, Sunday gravy or nacho cheese or loaded toppings such as pulled beef, pork, or vegetarian options.

Poke Club is comfort food done differently. From trays of frites drenched in stout reductions and carrot gels to mash bowls bursting with flavour, each dish is designed to satisfy cravings. Sundays will also see the launch of their take on a ‘Sunday Roast’, with roast chicken, Yorkshire pudding, cauliflower cheese purée, roast carrot, half mash and half chips and generous pours of roasting gravy.

The wider Watson development arrived last December and is an exciting new addition to Belfast’s food and drink scene. Guests can already enjoy The Library, a relaxed cafe and cocktail bar with a curated wine experience, premium spirits and expertly mixed cocktails. Upstairs, the cocktail bar delivers a late-night experience with a wider cocktail menu.

The ground floor features The Watson Draught House, serving a wide selection of classic draught beers, craft favourites and internationally recognised labels, while live DJs and music events bring a buzz throughout the week.

The Watson is also home to the newly reopened Frames Pool Hall. Frames was a Belfast institution during the 1980s and was once the largest pool & snooker in the UK. Frames offers a premium pool experience that honours its legacy while welcoming a new generation of players through the doors. Phase Two of the development is already in progress, with a third pool & games rooms opening within the coming months.

David Neely, operations manager at Jar Group, said: “We are thrilled to launch Poke Club as the first food concept at The Watson. It is playful, bold and full of flavour. We want people to come down, grab a poke and experience something new from our convenient hatch or inside our venue. We plan to make chips and wine a thing.”

This Bank Holiday Monday from 12noon the first 100 customers will receive a free cone at the hatch on a first come, first serve basis. Just head to the new hatch at The Watson on Library Street and get ready to meet your new favourite frites.

1 . Poke Club at The Watson Belfast Poke Club is officially open at The Watson on Library Street and to celebrate, they are giving away 100 free poke cones on Monday. Pictured is MasterChef finalist Jonny Stevenson Photo: u Photo Sales

