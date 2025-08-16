Hundreds of eager bargain hunters descended on The Junction in Antrim this morning as B&M officially opened its brand-new Home superstore and garden centre — the first of its kind in Northern Ireland.

The retailer relocated from its previous Antrim site to the former Homebase premises, following feedback from customers asking for a larger space with a wider selection of products.

After a complete transformation, the new B&M Antrim now boasts over 22,000 sqft of sales space, an 8,851 sqft mezzanine floor, and a sprawling 10,746 sqft garden centre offering everything from seasonal plants and flowers to essential gardening tools and outdoor décor.

The store relocation has also created 12 new jobs for local people and will provide the community of Antrim with an even bigger selection of exciting and affordable products to shop in-store.

Delighted with the huge interest in the new opening, store manager at B&M Antrim said: "We wanted a bigger and better store for our customers, giving them even more big, branded products. The response today has been amazing — we’re thrilled to see so many people showing their support."

Customers can now visit their new B&M Antrim store and shop our brilliant variety of products, all at the best possible prices, including our ranges of branded groceries such as food, drinks, and pet food. There is also a fantastic selection of homeware, DIY, electrical, and health and beauty products on offer. Alongside a variety of brilliant toys, games, gifts, and more, all available at your new B&M store!

To mark the special occasion, store colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity that they thought deserved recognition for the valuable work they do in the local community. The team nominated Antrim Foodbank to take centre stage and attend the official opening today.

Antrim Foodbank belongs to the Trussell Trust network, who work within local communities to end food poverty nationwide. Antrim Foodbank believes that no one should have to go hungry, and they have been providing emergency food supplies and support to people in the local town since 2016.

Their valuable work is powered by volunteers and by the kindness of the local community, and in the last year alone they have received 21 tonnes of donated food and have helped 2,832 people, including 1,223 children.

B&M’s store manager added: “Antrim Foodbank really stood out for us, so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done. We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work that they do.”

