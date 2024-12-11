Plans for a public realm enhancement scheme in Little Patrick Street and Little York Street were also approved which will see the installation of planters, seating and lighting at location

Belfast City Council’s Planning Committee has given the green light to two social housing developments in the city, new purpose-built student accommodation in the city centre and a planning application for a life-sized statue to musician Rory Gallagher at the Ulster Hall.

At the meeting this evening, approval was granted to redevelop the former Havelock House building on Ormeau Avenue into a social housing development with 104 residential units.

Approval was further given to transform the former Belfast Metropolitan College campus site on the Whiterock Road to a mixed-use development with 62 social housing units and a new children’s centre.

Permission was also granted for the development of purpose-built managed student accommodation on Castle Street/Fountain Street. This project will see the demolition of existing buildings on site for the build of an 821 room student accommodation with communal facilities including gym, cinema, meeting/study rooms and laundry rooms.

The Planning Committee also gave approval to a planning application for the installation of a life-sized bronze statue of musician Rory Gallagher outside the Ulster Hall.

Plans for a public realm enhancement scheme in Little Patrick Street and Little York Street were also approved which will see the installation of planters, seating and lighting at location.

