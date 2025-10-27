New associate and newly-qualified solicitors join across key practice areas, bringing expertise in dispute resolution, employment, banking, and planning law

Belfast law firm Cleaver Fulton Rankin has made five new appointments to its legal team.

The firm’s most recent recruits include Ross Clarke, who joined the Dispute Resolution department as an associate. He brings to the team, extensive experience in high value commercial disputes, including contractual disputes and negligence claims, with a particular specialism in construction related disputes.

The new appointments also include newly-qualified solicitors, Rebecca Cargill, Ross Gallagher, Peter Lockhart and Oliver Hamilton, who recently completed the firm’s two-year Trainee Solicitor programme, graduating from the Institute of Professional Legal Studies at Queen’s University Belfast this year.

Law firm Cleaver Fulton Rankin has made five new appointments to its legal team. Pictured is Ross Gallagher, Ross Clarke, Rebecca Cargill, Oliver Hamilton and Peter Lockhart

Cargill sits in the firm’s Employment & Immigration team, Gallagher has been appointed to the Banking & Finance department and Lockhart joins the Planning and Environment team, while Hamilton has been appointed to the firm’s Dispute Resolution team.

Managing director Jonathan Forrester said: "We congratulate Rebecca, Ross, Peter and Oliver upon becoming newly qualified solicitors following their completion of our Trainee Solicitor Programme.