Global law firm Eversheds Sutherland LLP makes four promotions within its Belfast office, including the appointment of two new partners and two associates.

Corrina Cassidy in the Real Estate team and Nuala Maguire in the Construction & Projects team have all been promoted to partner.

Corrina has extensive experience in all areas of commercial Real Estate. She plays a key role in supporting the real estate components of corporate and banking transactions. Her advice spans the acquisition, disposal, and management of both Northern Irish and UK properties, negotiating complex real estate agreements, as well as commercial leases for office, retail, leisure, and hotel properties. She also has extensive experience in restructuring and refinancing property assets.

Nuala brings significant experience advising both public and private sector clients on a wide range of legal and contractual matters within construction and procurement law. She has expertise in various forms of construction and engineering contracts, such as JCT, FIDIC, NEC, and RIAI, and also handles collateral warranties and joint venture agreements for real estate developments. Nuala has also worked extensively on commercial contracts, including the drafting and negotiation of agreements for the supply of goods and services, such as IT and healthcare products.

In addition, Ciaran Murdock in the Dispute Resolution & Litigation team and Sarah McKaigue in the Real Estate team have been promoted from solicitor to associate.

Managing partner of Eversheds Sutherland LLP, Alan Connell said: “Investing in our people and our practice offerings has always been a key component of our continued success. These promotions across the firm represent the hard work, commitment to service excellence, and dedication of these talented colleagues.

“I am delighted to announce our new partner appointments and the strengthening of our expertise with these promotions across our practice areas. We wish them all the best in their new roles.”

1 . Eversheds Sutherland Partners New Eversheds Sutherland Partners Chelsey O’Doherty (Dublin) and Nuala Maguire (Belfast), managing partner, Alan Connell and new partners Corrina Cassidy (Belfast) and Aonghus McClafferty (Dublin) Photo: Marc O'Sullivan Photo Sales