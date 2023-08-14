Whiskey lovers in India and parts of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will soon be able to experience spirits blended and bottled by the enterprising Two Stacks Irish Whiskey operation in Newry.

Two Stacks, one of the smallest but among the most innovative and respected in the industry, is bidding for growth in what is the world’s largest whisky/whiskey market by volume. Irish whiskey is now established as the fastest-growing spirit in India, albeit from a very low base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dublin-based Irish Whiskey Association has identified India as a key growth market for the spirit.

Irish whiskey growth is now being projected by the industry in ‘high-growth’ cities such as Delhi Mumbai and Bangalore. Affluent and younger Indians are reported to be developing a taste for Irish whiskey as an alternative to longer established Scotch in the market.

This marketing focus will also benefit from Irish whiskey being granted legal protection from counterfeiters by the government of India in this vast marketplace.

The latest business follows Two Stacks being listed as the Best Independent Bonder/Bottler in the recent Belfast Whiskey Awards. And Brendan Carty of Killowen Distillery in the Mournes, a close collaborator with Two Stacks, was also named Master Distiller in the prestigious awards. Master Blender was named as Alex Thomson of Old Bushmills, which already has a presence in

India.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ambitious Newry enterprise is set to win significant business in India and the affluent UAE from a deal with travel retail distributor Kreol Group in Dubai that focuses on locations such as airport duty-free zones. The zones are ideal locations for the Dram in a Can single malt whiskey - the world’s first whiskey in a can - produced by Two Stacks, which is already a success in the US and parts of Europe. The product, furthermore, has won international awards for innovation.

“We are honoured to be chosen as the travel retail distributor of Two Stacks Irish Whiskey,” says Kreol Group chief executive Lal Arakulath.

“We are impressed by the quality of their product, as well as their commitment to craft and authenticity. We look forward to working with them to introduce Two Stacks Irish Whiskey to our customers.”

The partnership will allow Two Stacks to expand its presence and reach in these fast-growing markets, where there is significant demand for innovation in the whisky/whiskey category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kreol Travel Retail has more than 25 years of experience in the region and was appointed last year as travel retail distributor for consumer goods giant, Unilever.

Two Stacks Irish Whiskey is a blend of malt, grain, and pot still whiskey, aged in bourbon, sherry and virgin oak casks. It is bottled at 43% ABV using a specially-designed canister, which Kreol maintains preserves the flavour and freshness of the whiskey.

“We are thrilled to partner with Kreol Travel Retail, a reputable and trusted partner in the region,” adds Shane McCarthy, who formed the pioneering whiskey business with partners Donal MacLynn and Liam Brogan in 2020.

“We believe they share our vision and passion for bringing quality and innovation to the whiskey category. We are confident they will help us grow our brand and reach new customers in these dynamic international markets.

Two Stack founders Shane McCarthy, Donal MacLynn and Liam Brogan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kreol works with all major duty free operators throughout the Indian subcontinent, Arabian Gulf and Africa, as well as being a long-time joint-venture partner with Dufry in India for Cochin Duty Free.

“We see tremendous scope to grow our brand and products, especially our award-winning Dram in a Can canned single market throughout the region’s extremely busy duty frees."

The impressive company is now exporting whiskey to other international markets including North America. Other innovative beverages launched recently by Two Stacks include a unique Irish cream liqueur.

Two Stacks developed from Irish Craft Beverages, their initial small business, that was focused on innovative beers for export markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also worked with other local companies in categories such as beer, spirits and cider to help them develop sales in markets such as the Middle East.

Brendan Carty of Killoween Irish Whiskey in Rostrevor, named Distiller of the Year in the awards, has just added a new pot still to his small distillery in the shadow of the Mourne Mountains.

And a poitin from Killowen, Pangur, has also been listed recently by The Dead Rabbitt in New York, once the world’s leading bar.