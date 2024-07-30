With Northern Ireland once again missing out on a predicted UK heatwave this week, spare a thought for two Northern Ireland sunflower growers.

The owners of Sunflower Field Portglenone and Flavour First in Donaghadee have this year witnessed a decline in their ‘fields of golden flowers’ due to the unsettled weather this summer.

However Flavour First run by William and Leanne Donnan on Killaughey Road have still witnessed a ‘better than anticipated’ growing season and are running their annual sunflower event next month.

Leanne said: “A lot of people have been asking about our annual sunflower event and we are delighted to say that despite the cold weather and difficult growing season, our sunflowers have been successful and better than we anticipated a month ago.

“We’ve been lucky to have a crop of sunflowers after the cold weather and lots of slugs damage. We planted two patches and one has definitely been more successful than the other and will be interesting for people to see. Possibly not as tall as previous years but still beautiful."We are extremely thankful as we know the joy it brings each summer. The first paddock is progressing well as we await the main area second patch to come into full bloom giving us fields of golden flowers.

"This year we will also open up our forest field trail, which was planted in 2021, for visitors to discover, as well as invite you to stroll through our vibrant Wooly Orchard. More fun and quaint attractions will be on offer too.

"I think it's safe to say we could all do with some bright blue skies and uplifting sunflower faces to make us smile and celebrate the best of Mother Nature after a difficult year. We hope to open by Thursday, August 8 but we've lots to get ready. We will update everyone on our social media with the exact opening date, times, admission and the finer details soon.”

However Mother Nature has not been so good to a Portglenone couple who annually open their 45-acre farmland to visitors with the aim of raising funds for the Macmillan cancer unit at Antrim Area Hospital.

Each year the couple turn their land into a blaze of colour, with the public invited to come along for the experience of walking through the pathways surrounded by 100,000 sunflowers, most stretching over head height.

This year would have been their seventh in a row however Sunflower Field Portglenone will not be open due to the weather being too wet and cool.

In an online post Damian and Karen McAllister, explained: “With the weather being so wet and cool this year the sunflowers have been unsuccessful. We replanted with wildflowers to feed the bees and added seed rich plants for the birds.

“How will it look? Well we will know better in a few weeks time. Our field was always intended for nature’s benefit and we never expected the love and joy so many have experienced. We would like to thank all our loyal followers and helpers who make it possible each year and brings us great joy. Bless you all and we will keep you all posted.”

However it’s all not blooming marvellous for Flavour First as they prepare for Halloween, Leanne added: “We sowed pumpkins again in May and they have definitely not been as successful as last year's patch due to the slugs, cold weather and strong winds taking a battering on them during the early Summer.

"This means we are going to offer an Autumn festival at the end of September instead of our Halloween pumpkin patch weekends in October. In farming Mother Nature is the greater power and she dictates the adaptations we need to make to seasonal events. At our Autumn festival we should still be able to offer people the opportunity to pick their own pumpkin (as supply allows) and we will know more about this in the coming weeks as we see how the rest of the pumpkin patch progresses. Don't worry though we will still put on a charming event for families to experience, with exciting attractions and fun activities to celebrate Autumn 2024. Details of our Autumn festival will be posted soon”.

And with the coming week looking just as unsettled, there’s no ray of hope. According to the Met Office, Northern Ireland is set to miss out on a heatwave and Thursday’s thunderstorms which will be affecting other parts of the UK, although temperatures are still expected to reach the mid-20s.

