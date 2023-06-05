‘Wee Toast Kitchen’ is the latest development in the evolution of the company, whose popular bike tours are enjoyed by an average of 2,000 people every week. A major milestone for the business came in 2019 when it launched in London to great success. It has subsequently expanded into Manchester and Liverpool.The company’s investment into the space at the corner of Royal Avenue and Lower Garfield Street is aimed at enhancing its customer offering whilst redeveloping this part of the city centre. The new restaurant and shop will create 40 full and part-time jobs.“We are thrilled to set the wheels in motion at Wee Toast Kitchen as we move into the next phase of our company’s journey,” said Jennifer Kenna, co-founder of Wee Toast Tours.“Our whole ethos has always been about creating a charming, fun and unique perspective from which to enjoy this beautiful city, for local people, visitors and the business community.“Having a restaurant and retail shop now means guests can grab a bite to eat and socialise together before or after their bike tour or pick up locally made merchandise, homeware, hampers or deli goods to take home with them.“Importantly, it also means passers-by can pop in for a great coffee or tasty, local food at any time of day, in an area that has been overlooked for way too long.