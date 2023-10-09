Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Belfast-based electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure firm Weev has partnered with Killeavy Castle Estate to deliver its first fast charging hub in the Newry area.

Weev, which is building Northern Ireland’s largest privately owned charging network, has installed four new charging points at the four-star hotel destination in Co Armagh available to residents and visitors alike.

With 24kw DC and 22kw AC chargers, motorists will be able to achieve around 100 miles worth of charge in as little as an hour.

The new facilities added will further strengthen both Weev and Killeavy Castle Estate’s green agenda by supporting Ireland’s transition towards a greener, more sustainable motoring future.

Thomas O’Hagan, chief commercial officer at Weev, said: “We are pleased to welcome Killeavy Castle Estate to our rapidly expanding portfolio of location partners as we continue to support businesses reach and exceed their sustainability goals.

“Our aim is to bring first-class charging for EV drivers to the most convenient locations right across Ireland, and this new partnership with Killeavy allows us to do just that. The hospitality sector has been quick to embrace the possibilities of EV, providing an additional service in response to demand from their customers and driving new revenue streams in the process.

“More businesses are searching for ways to adopt green practices in day-to-day operations and with Killeavy offering energy-efficient rooms and the addition of Weev’s chargers to the hotel, organisations can avail of a sustainable option for business meetings, events and much more.

“Similarly to Weev, Killeavy Castle Estate is passionate about driving sustainable change, working with and supporting local businesses and continuously striving to enhance its environmental practices.”

Matthew Hynds, general manager of Killeavy Castle Estate, added: “Increasingly, our guests staying in our hotel or visiting to avail of our Restaurant, Bistro Bar or Spa facilities, are arriving in electric vehicles.

“Placing customers at the core of everything we do, we are delighted to provide new EV charging facilities, ensuring that when they come to us to ‘power down’, their vehicle will ‘power up’ at the same time.

“Installing a Weev charging hub has allowed us to reduce our operational impact on the environment and add to our already impressive list of sustainable practices, which include waste management and eliminating single-use plastics.”

Killeavy Castle Estate boasts innovatively designed rooms that reduce the need for artificial lighting, heating and air conditioning, providing businesses with a sustainable choice for meetings and events that will support their own green agenda.