Northern Ireland electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure company Weev has partnered with The Beechlawn Hotel, Dunmurry to provide new public charging stations at the venue.

The new chargers form part of the company’s £20 million investment in a new public EV charging network, which will see 1,500 new charging points installed over 350 locations across Northern Ireland before the end of 2024.

Thomas O’Hagan, chief commercial officer at Weev, said: “Our aim is to make EV charging more accessible than ever before by rolling out an EV charging network for drivers in Northern Ireland that is fit for purpose, maintained, and supported locally.

“EVs represent a new era for driving, and Weev is supporting Northern Ireland in its transition towards a greener, more sustainable motoring future.

“It is great to have the support of businesses such as The Beechlawn Hotel, and we look forward to installing even more chargers at hotels, shopping centres and other convenient and strategic locations across the region.”

Tim Bradley, general manager at The Beechlawn Hotel, added: “We are very proud to partner with Weev to enhance the current range of convenient facilities and amenities available at The Beechlawn Hotel.

“Providing a comfortable and hassle-free experience for guests is our top priority, and we hope that EV drivers will make sure to visit The Beechlawn Hotel to avail not only of our new charging points but also our first-rate hospitality.”

