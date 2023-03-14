Northern Ireland’s greenest ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging hub has been unveiled in Cloughmills by leading infrastructure company Weev.

The facility at the site of McGuckian Milling Company features a 150kW charger and 60kW charger, enabling drivers to receive charge for 100 miles in as little as 15 minutes.

The hub, just off the A26 Frosses Road, is powered by a wind turbine on site, making it among the most sustainable anywhere in Northern Ireland.

Philip Rainey, CEO, Weev said: “Our mission is all about providing best in class charging facilities for EV drivers while helping to combat climate change through the transition from traditional vehicles.

“This new ultra-rapid hub enables us to fully meet those goals. Not only is the speed of the charger among the fastest currently available, by using a renewable energy source we are ensuring sustainability is at the centre.

“The official opening of the facility marks another important milestone in our journey to create Northern Ireland’s largest privately owned EV charging network.”

The hub is open to the public 24 hours a day with the location chosen to meet the needs of commuters and holidaymakers on one of Northern Ireland’s busiest routes.

Barney McGuckian, owner of McGuckian Milling Company, continued: “The wind turbine was originally installed to power the nearby mill and farm and now we are delighted to be able to utilise it further to bring this much needed charging facility to the growing EV community.

“Any excess power generated by the turbine will also feed back into the electricity grid ensuring that no energy goes to waste.

“The hub is already proving exceptionally popular and I look forward to welcoming many drivers as they pass through the area over the coming months and beyond.”

The installation was officially opened by Cllr Ivor Wallace, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Cllr Wallace added: “This new ultra-rapid electric vehicle charging hub is an important development which will be welcomed by both our local communities and visitors.

“Located conveniently off one of our busiest commuter routes, which acts as a gateway to Causeway Coast and Glens, it will provide much needed facilities for EV drivers, and make this area an attractive option for them.

“I was very pleased to have this opportunity to visit the site and learn more about its sustainability credentials and unique operating system.

“Well done to Weev and McGuckian Milling Company for their forward thinking collaboration which will greatly enhance EV infrastructure in Causeway Coast and Glens.”

Cllr Ivor Wallace, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council officially opens Weev’s new ultra-rapid EV charging hub, based at McGuckian Milling Company, Cloughmills, with Barney McGuckian, owner of McGuckian Milling Company and Philip Rainey, CEO of Weev. The hub is open to the public 24 hours a day with the location chosen to meet the needs of commuters and holidaymakers on one of Northern Ireland’s busiest routes

RenewableNI director Steven Agnew, added: “RenewableNI welcomes the increase of EV charging points. If you want to decarbonise something you need to put a plug on it, including electrifying transport.

“The renewable electricity industry is ready to meet the needs of 80% renewable electricity generation by 2030 and with it, the increased demand from electric vehicles. We need to work together to reassure drivers that the infrastructure is in place across NI.”

The installation forms part of Weev’s drive to build in a new public EV charging network, which will see 1,500 new charging points installed over 350 locations across NI by the end of 2024.

