The judges commended the seaside village for its year-round community spirit, stunning views, diverse wildlife, and vibrant local culture. Known for its “genteel, seriously gourmet and generous in spirit,” they highlighted that the village offers residents breathtaking views of the Mourne Mountains and the sea, with many homes enjoying both.

The Sunday Times also described Dundrum as a sociable and thriving community, where activities like open-mic nights, art workshops, and knitting sessions bring people together.

While Dundrum claimed the top spot, Holywood, also in County Down, wasn’t far behind, securing second place knocking last year’s winner, Portstewart in Co Londonderry, into third place.

Published by The Sunday Times today (Friday), the annual guide celebrates 72 of the top towns, villages, and cities across the UK.

Addressing the winning town, the Sunday Times judges, said: “Genteel, seriously gourmet and generous in spirit, Dundrum must be the best village in Northern Ireland. Almost every house here has a view of either the Mourne Mountains or the sea, and many have both.

"You’ll see seals and seabirds in the water, and there’s a friendly rivalry to spot the first brent geese or hear the first cuckoo of the year. Yet this sociable address has more to offer than otters, guillemots and walks in wild nature. The village association organises the popular annual festival, with its “daft raft race”, the Christmas lights switch-on and various fun days.

Credit: Michael Cooper

"Creative Village Dundrum is the group behind open-mic nights at the Dundrum Inn, art drop-ins and lively knitting sessions at the community hub, with the results colourfully yarn bombed around the village. It’s a sporty place, too, with an impressive roster of tasty places to eat and drink.”

Over the months, the judges visited all the locations and assessed factors from schools to transport, broadband speeds to culture, as well as access to green spaces and the health of the high street. This year’s guide recorded more new entries than ever before.

The judges had this to say about Holywood: “Belfast’s unrivalled super-suburb offers thoroughly desirable houses up and down the property ladder and an aspirational way of life, all within easy reach of the entertainment and enterprise of Belfast. It’s an expensive choice, and the social scene - centred on golf, more golf, tennis, sailing and a smattering of top-notch restaurants - points to the fact that this is where Northern Ireland’s smartest set likes to pitch camp. But you get what you pay for, with a lifestyle that’s second to none and an attractive town centre with aspirational schools, decent shops and restaurants and attractive houses."

Portstewart was also praised: “Life in this resort on the classy Causeway Coast is pleasantly buzzy and pleasingly multigenerational. At its heart is one of Northern Ireland’s best beaches.The glorious two-mile sandy strand is an all-year playground for dog-walkers, surfers, swimmers and Saturday-morning Parkrunners. The crescent-shaped seafront holds the community together while a high street with views out to the rugged cliffs of Donegal is a good reason to linger.”

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council chairperson, councillor Pete Byrne added: “This well-earned recognition showcases what makes Dundrum so special – from its stunning views of the Mourne Mountains and Dundrum Bay to its strong sense of community and thriving cultural scene; it’s no wonder it has claimed the top spot.

"From the dedicated work of community groups to the fantastic local businesses and events that bring people together, Dundrum exemplifies the best of what our district has to offer. Congratulations to everyone who helped Dundum win Sunday Times Best Place to Live in Northern Ireland, and to all those who help make this village such a welcoming and wonderful place to call home."

The Mayor of Ards and North Down, councillor Alistair Cathcart, added: “Holywood is part of Ards and North Down’s beautiful 115 miles of scenic coastline and is one of the many jewels in the Borough’s crown.

