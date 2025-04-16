Welcoming tax regime tempts Irish professionals to settle in Portugal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portugal is actively courting talented professionals, with a welcoming tax scheme designed to reward those who contribute their knowledge to the country’s economy.

15 years ago, the country introduced the Non-Habitual Resident (NHR) tax program, which delivered decade-long tax incentives for over 10,000 qualifying individuals. Now, Portugal has rolled out a revised scheme, officially entitled the Tax Incentive Scheme for Scientific Research and Innovation (IFICI) but commonly referred to as NHR 2.0.

NHR 2.0 enables professionals and their families to enjoy a 10-year tax incentive scheme when they move to Portugal and become fiscal residents there. It is available to tech and innovation sector professionals, along with scientists, researchers and other high-growth industry professionals. Those who qualify for the scheme benefit from a flat 20% income tax rate on all employment income and professional income they earn in Portugal, as well as a near-total tax exemption on income sourced from abroad. The latter includes income from rental properties, dividends, interest and capital gains, meaning the scheme can deliver significant savings.

Christina Hippisley, General Manager of the Portuguese Chamber of Commerce and organiser of the Moving to Portugal Show and Seminars taking place in Dublin on May 22, comments: “NHR 2.0 is a clear indication of the Portuguese government’s intention to continue the inflow of talent that Portugal has seen over the past 15 years. By rewarding those who have something to offer Portuguese society, the scheme adds a financial incentive to the country’s significant lifestyle offering.”

The NHR 2.0 tax regime was introduced on 1st January 2024, with final regulations released on 23rd December 2024. This extensive guidance means that Irish individuals and businesses keen to take advantage of the scheme can now access in-depth details. Tax specialists such as Forvis Mazars – one of the presenters at the upcoming Moving to Portugal Show in Dublin – are helping those who are keen to know more.

The Moving to Portugal Show provides free access to experts from a broad range of organisations, with presenters and exhibitors carefully chosen to cover all aspects of living in Portugal. Portuguese Ambassador to Ireland Bernardo Lucena will open the event, which begins at 10:30 am at the Herbert Park Hotel, Ballsbridge Terrace, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. Presentations, seminars, panels and the opportunity for one-on-one discussions will follow, with the show split into morning and afternoon sessions, concluding at 7:00 pm.

In addition to taxation and fiscal residency, specialist firms at the Moving to Portugal Show will cover pensions, property, healthcare, schooling and other lifestyle matters. Property developers covering the whole of the country will be present, along with individuals who have already made the move from Ireland to Portugal, who will be sharing the secrets of their success as part of a panel discussion.