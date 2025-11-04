The newly redeveloped Ballysillan Road outlet, spanning 1,721 sq. m with a 1,265 sq. m sales floor, has been modernised in line with Lidl’s latest concept design, delivering a brighter, more customer-centric shopping experience

Lidl Northern Ireland is to open its latest, state-of-the-art store in North Belfast, representing a local investment of more than £5 million and creating 25 permanent new jobs within the community.

The new store at at Ballysillan Road marks a significant milestone in Lidl Northern Ireland’s £150 million investment and expansion programme, announced last year, and becomes the retailer’s 44th store across the region.

Local panto legend May McFettridge set to cut the ribbon on Thursday, November 13. To celebrate the opening, Lidl NI will donate £1,000 in store vouchers to two local charities – Baby Bank at Joanmount Methodist Church and Benview Community Centre – reinforcing its commitment to supporting local communities and causes. The first 10 customers across the doors on opening morning will also receive a special voucher to spend in-store.

Panto legend May McFettridge will the open new £5m Lidl Northern Ireland store in North Belfast’s Ballysillan Road on Thursday, November 13 - marking the 44th store in the region

As part of Lidl NI’s continued investment across the region, the revitalisation of a previously vacant site in the heart of North Belfast reflects the retailer’s ongoing commitment to driving economic growth, supporting employment, and strengthening its regional footprint.

Customers can look forward to an extensive product range, featuring top-quality fresh produce, a wide selection of Northern Irish-sourced products, and Lidl’s award-winning own-brand ranges.

Commenting on yet another milestone for the retailer, regional managing director for Lidl Northern Ireland Gordon Cruikshanks said:

“We’re absolutely delighted to close the year with the reopening of Lidl Northern Ireland in Ballysillan, expanding our presence in the Greater Belfast area and driving our continued growth across the region.

“This redevelopment reflects our long-term commitment to the area and to providing our customers with the highest-quality shopping experience. The new concept store showcases the very best of what Lidl Northern Ireland has to offer - from an expanded product range and enhanced layout to improved energy efficiency and sustainability features throughout the building.

“We’re also proud to continue supporting local employment, both through our dedicated team here in Ballysillan and our wider regional operations.

"We look forward to welcoming both familiar faces and new customers to experience our new store, just in time for Christmas.”

Speaking ahead of the opening, Dame May McFettridge added: "Well, aren't we the talk of the town! It's great to see a bit of investment in North Belfast, and I’m looking forward to seeing those opening day crowds like it’s the Grand Opera House panto at Christmas!

“I can’t wait to get my paws on those famous 'middle aisle' bargains. I've already written my shopping list and plan on getting my three essentials: a bottle of something fizzy for me, a big bag of the nicest wee biscuits you'll ever taste, and a new cardigan.