We’re enabling customers to 'future-proof security strategies': KPMG Belfast advises as Northern Ireland AI-powered encryption firm joins global quantum encryption leader

By Claire Cartmill
Published 1st Aug 2025, 10:09 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2025, 10:12 BST
Dealmakers from KPMG in Belfast have worked on acquisition of Ampliphae's product portfolio IP and innovations team by Arqit Quantum, a global quantum-safe encryption specialist

Belfast-based encryption intelligence firm joins global leader to tackle next-gen cyber threats with AI and quantum-safe technologies

Dealmakers from KPMG in Belfast have worked on acquisition of Ampliphae’s product portfolio IP and innovations team by Arqit Quantum, a global quantum-safe encryption specialist.

Based in Belfast, the software firm’s product portfolio and team specialises in encryption risk advisory and AI analytics.

The acquisition brings together Ampliphae’s Encryption Intelligence products with Arqit’s quantum-encryption technology and global reach.

James Neill and John Donaldson of KPMG worked on the deal.

Ampliphae chief executive Trevor Graham said at the time of the deal: "Joining Arqit allows us to extend our mission, helping organisations identify and address both current and quantum encryption risks, to a worldwide audience.

"Together, we’re enabling customers to build robust, future-proof security strategies.”

