Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing padel club set to introduce covered courts, new Belfast locations, and its first Republic of Ireland sites, building on a thriving community-focused model

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Padel Society, the Northern Ireland-based padel club operator has announced the next phase of its expansion following a hugely successful first season at Muckamore Cricket Club in Antrim.

Since opening in July, the Antrim club founded by entrepreneurs Davy McCann and James Palmer has exceeded expectations, with consistent court demand and a growing coaching programme. It has quickly established itself as a social and sporting hub for the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To support year-round play, Padel Society has confirmed that two of its four courts will soon be covered. The structures have been ordered and are due for installation by early December. The plans were marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by local representatives, including the Lord Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, and members of the council, celebrating the club’s strong first season of operations and continued investment in the local community.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Cllr Leah Kirkpatrick cuts the ribbon to officially open the Padel Society padel courts situated at Muckamore Cricket Club. Also pictured is Padel Society co-founders James Palmer and Davy McCann along with Robin Swann MP, Declan Kearney MLA, Cllr Paul Dunlop, Cllr Neil Kelly, John Blair MLA, Nicola McGrath, Julie Kirkpatrick and John McCormick.

The ceremony will also mark the start of Padel Society’s next chapter, as the company moves forward with plans for new Belfast locations and further development proposals across Ireland.

These next sites will build on the Antrim model, combining premium facilities, accessible pricing, and a strong community-first approach.

Backed by continued investor confidence, Padel Society’s next phase will see new clubs strategically located across Belfast and beyond, bringing high-quality facilities to more communities across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further sites are now under discussion in other towns across the entirety of Ireland, marking the company’s first move into the Republic of Ireland market.

Davy McCann, co-founder of Padel Society, said: “The response to our first club has been incredible. We’ve seen how quickly padel has captured

people’s imaginations here, from families to young players and complete newcomers.

"Our goal from day one has been to bring something genuinely high-quality and long-term to Northern Ireland. The new covered courts are part of that commitment, and we’re excited to keep building on this momentum as we grow into Belfast and beyond.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leah Kirkpatrick, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, explained: “This new investment shows what’s possible when local businesses commit to community sport and creating spaces people are proud of.”

James Palmer, Co-founder of Padel Society, added: “From the start, we wanted to do things the right way, by investing properly, listening to players, and making the sport feel accessible and premium at the same time. The response in Antrim has shown us that appetite is there, and we’re confident this is just the beginning.”

The Antrim club continues to grow its community programmes, running school sessions with Parkhall Integrated College and team days with local sports clubs, including Larne FC and Ballymena United. New community and corporate initiatives are set to launch this winter.

Padel Society now employs a growing team of eight, with further hires planned in coaching, operations and community engagement. Each site features top-tier panoramic courts built to the highest European standards, with Muckamore serving as the blueprint for future developments across Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each site features top-tier panoramic courts built to the highest European standards, with Muckamore serving as the blueprint for future developments across Ireland.