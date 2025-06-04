Winners of the Federation of Master Builders Sustainability Award are joint directors of Setanta Construction Mark and Niall Gribbin with Eddie Weir, Eddie Weir PCIAT PPCIAT, Chartered Institute of Architectural Technologists

Mid Ulster building firm Setanta Construction has been awarded the Sustainable Building Award at the 2025 Northern Ireland Master Builder Awards, hosted by the Federation of Master Builders (FMB).

The awards honour excellence in craftsmanship, innovation, and sustainable practices among FMB members across the UK.

Based in Magherafelt, Setanta Construction received the accolade for an exemplary two-storey residential project on the scenic north Antrim coast. It was the company’s first fully electric home using sophisticated PARIS Green technologies, marking a bold leap forward in sustainable construction.

Designed with energy efficiency and environmental responsibility at its core, the home reflects Setanta’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of modern building while meeting the evolving needs of homeowners.

Mark Gribbin, director of Setanta Construction, said: “We’ve spent many years working closely with clients to identify the most effective approaches to energy efficiency and sustainable building. This project, our first fully electric home using specialised PARIS Greentech innovation, marks a significant milestone for us and we’re incredibly proud to receive this recognition from the FMB. It’s a clear demonstration of what’s possible when forward-thinking design is combined with a genuine commitment to sustainability.”

He continued: “Every aspect of the build, from high-performance insulation and glazing to modern heating systems and energy-efficient appliances was carefully selected to reduce environmental impact without compromising comfort or quality. In particular the use of ground-breaking Green technology; which analyses usage, predicts future consumption and even stores energy for future use has resulted in a low-carbon, future-ready home that not only meets but exceeds today’s environmental standards.”

Niall Gribbin, joint director, explained: “Strong client partnership and effective stakeholder collaboration were key to the success of this project. Having established a great relationship with our client through previous work, we were able to collaborate seamlessly on this new build. A shared vision including a focus on green technologies and renewable energy enabled us to deliver full electrification within budget and without sacrificing quality.”

Eddie McGoldrick, client and co-founder/chairman of Joulen, praised Setanta’s work: “A well-deserved win, Setanta has a proven track record in sustainable and innovative construction, along with a deep understanding of modern electrical systems. Not only did they successfully deliver the technical aspects of a fully electric home, but their expertise was also critical in selecting the right materials, integrating cutting-edge PARIS Green technologies, and ensuring full regulatory compliance.

“Throughout the project, we felt completely confident in their decision-making; always grounded in a commitment to excellence, consistency, and environmental responsibility and I have no doubt that this award will further solidify their reputation as leaders in the field."

According to Gavin McGuire, FMB director in Northern Ireland: “Setanta Construction’s achievement at the 2025 Northern Ireland Master Builder Awards is a shining example of the innovation and dedication we see among our members.

"Their commitment to sustainability, demonstrated through the delivery of a fully electric, PARIS Green-powered home, sets a new benchmark for environmentally responsible building in the region. At the FMB, we are proud to champion builders who not only deliver exceptional craftsmanship but also embrace the challenge of creating homes fit for the future. Setanta’s project on the North Antrim coast is a testament to what can be achieved when forward-thinking design, advanced technology, and a genuine passion for sustainability come together. We congratulate Setanta Construction on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to seeing them represent Northern Ireland at the National Master Builder Awards later this year.”