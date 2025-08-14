‘We are confident this would create a long-term, sustainable future for post offices in communities across the UK, including Newtownards and Bangor’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The main Post Offices in Bangor and Newtownards are set to close as part of a nationwide Post Office Ltd review, marking a shift toward a fully franchised network across the UK.

Although no closure dates have been officially announced, Post Office Ltd confirmed the decision in a recent statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both branches – Bangor Post Office at 143 Main Street and Newtownards Post Office at 8 Frances Street – are currently directly managed by the company.

The main Post Office in Bangor is set to close as part of a nationwide Post Office Ltd review, marking a shift toward a fully franchised network across the UK. Credit Google

A spokesperson for the Post Office said: “Post Office Limited recently announced it is moving to a fully franchised network, as part of our wider commitment to deliver a “New Deal for Postmasters”.

"Over 99% of the Post Office network is already successfully operated on a franchise basis by carefully selected retail partners. We are confident this would create a long-term, sustainable future for post offices in communities across the UK, including Newtownards and Bangor.”

Confirming the Bangor plans, they continued: “Post Office provision in Bangor has been reviewed and we are proposing to enhance Post Office services at three branches as a replacement for Bangor Post Office, which is currently directly managed by Post Office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe by making changes to existing branches in the area prior to the closure of Bangor Post Office that there would be enough provision of Post Office services to meet the needs of customers in the local area."

The main Post Office in Newtownards is set to close as part of a nationwide Post Office Ltd review, marking a shift toward a fully franchised network across the UK. Credit Google

Under the plans the three working branches, all within the Henderson Group, will receive improvements and extended opening hours.

The spokesperson explained: “We propose to make improvements at three branches within 0.7 miles of Bangor branch. All are part of the Henderson Group. They are open daily, have much longer opening hours than Bangor DMB and have free parking, making it very convenient for customers to visit.”

The branches are: Belfast Road Post Office, 139 Belfast Road, will be upgraded to a Mains model with added services including vehicle tax, travel currency and insurance, document verification, and potentially Western Union. Open daily 8am–8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main Post Office in Bangor is set to close as part of a nationwide Post Office Ltd review, marking a shift toward a fully franchised network across the UK. Credit Google

Ballyholme Road Post Office, 2 Ballyholme Road, currently a limited Drop & Collect site, will be converted into a full-service Local branch offering banking and full mail services. Open daily 6am–12 midnight.

Abbeyhill Post Office, 71–79 Newtownards Road, will receive the passport check and send service. Open daily 8am–8pm.

Additionally, there are a further three branches, Ballyholme, Rathmore Road and Ashbury Avenue Post Offices within 2.1 miles of Bangor Post Office.

Similarly, in Newtownards, Post Office Ltd will upgrade two nearby branches within Spar and Eurospar stores ahead of the main branch closure:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosevale Post Office, at Spar, 37–55 Bangor Road, will be upgraded to a Mains model with expanded services including Evri drop-off/collection, document verification, vehicle tax, and travel currency. Open daily 8am–8pm.

Hardford Link Post Office, at Eurospar, 3 Hardford Link, will also become a Mains branch and gain services like passport check and send, Evri handling, and a wider range of financial and postal options. Open daily 8am–8pm.

Three additional locations – Ards Centre, Donaghadee Road, and Movilla Post Offices – are also within 1.5 miles of the Frances Street branch.

They added: "We’re now starting a period of local public consultation on access to Post Office services at nearby alternative branches, access to these locations and within these stores. Consultation will close on September 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad