'We’re now starting a period of local public consultation': Post Office explains closure plans for Bangor and Newtownards as branches move into Henderson Group stores
The main Post Offices in Bangor and Newtownards are set to close as part of a nationwide Post Office Ltd review, marking a shift toward a fully franchised network across the UK.
Although no closure dates have been officially announced, Post Office Ltd confirmed the decision in a recent statement.
Both branches – Bangor Post Office at 143 Main Street and Newtownards Post Office at 8 Frances Street – are currently directly managed by the company.
A spokesperson for the Post Office said: “Post Office Limited recently announced it is moving to a fully franchised network, as part of our wider commitment to deliver a “New Deal for Postmasters”.
"Over 99% of the Post Office network is already successfully operated on a franchise basis by carefully selected retail partners. We are confident this would create a long-term, sustainable future for post offices in communities across the UK, including Newtownards and Bangor.”
Confirming the Bangor plans, they continued: “Post Office provision in Bangor has been reviewed and we are proposing to enhance Post Office services at three branches as a replacement for Bangor Post Office, which is currently directly managed by Post Office.
“We believe by making changes to existing branches in the area prior to the closure of Bangor Post Office that there would be enough provision of Post Office services to meet the needs of customers in the local area."
Under the plans the three working branches, all within the Henderson Group, will receive improvements and extended opening hours.
The spokesperson explained: “We propose to make improvements at three branches within 0.7 miles of Bangor branch. All are part of the Henderson Group. They are open daily, have much longer opening hours than Bangor DMB and have free parking, making it very convenient for customers to visit.”
The branches are: Belfast Road Post Office, 139 Belfast Road, will be upgraded to a Mains model with added services including vehicle tax, travel currency and insurance, document verification, and potentially Western Union. Open daily 8am–8pm.
Ballyholme Road Post Office, 2 Ballyholme Road, currently a limited Drop & Collect site, will be converted into a full-service Local branch offering banking and full mail services. Open daily 6am–12 midnight.
Abbeyhill Post Office, 71–79 Newtownards Road, will receive the passport check and send service. Open daily 8am–8pm.
Additionally, there are a further three branches, Ballyholme, Rathmore Road and Ashbury Avenue Post Offices within 2.1 miles of Bangor Post Office.
Similarly, in Newtownards, Post Office Ltd will upgrade two nearby branches within Spar and Eurospar stores ahead of the main branch closure:
Rosevale Post Office, at Spar, 37–55 Bangor Road, will be upgraded to a Mains model with expanded services including Evri drop-off/collection, document verification, vehicle tax, and travel currency. Open daily 8am–8pm.
Hardford Link Post Office, at Eurospar, 3 Hardford Link, will also become a Mains branch and gain services like passport check and send, Evri handling, and a wider range of financial and postal options. Open daily 8am–8pm.
Three additional locations – Ards Centre, Donaghadee Road, and Movilla Post Offices – are also within 1.5 miles of the Frances Street branch.
They added: "We’re now starting a period of local public consultation on access to Post Office services at nearby alternative branches, access to these locations and within these stores. Consultation will close on September 24.
"Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 003704. Submissions can also be made via email to [email protected], by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.”