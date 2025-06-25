Northern Ireland’s own Clearer Twist has clinched a Superior Taste Award at the prestigious International Taste Institute in Brussels, with its tonic water flavour earning acclaim from a panel of top chefs and sommeliers

Northern Ireland’s own Clearer Twist has clinched a Superior Taste Award at the prestigious International Taste Institute in Brussels, with its tonic water flavour earning acclaim from a panel of top chefs and sommeliers – setting a new standard for mixer innovation on the global stage.

The award marks a major milestone for the high-alkaline mixer brand based in Larne, whose bold, health-conscious approach is already reshaping expectations in the UK and European drinks markets.

Made with pH 9.4 high-alkaline water, Clearer Twist mixers are known for their naturally sweet taste, lower sugar and calorie content, and uncompromising flavour. The range – which includes french pink, tonic water and ginger ale – is designed to enhance everything from non-alcoholic serves to full-strength cocktails, or to be enjoyed simply on its own.

Ross Lazaroo-Hood, co-founder and co-chairman of Clearer Twist, said: “From day one, our mission has been to disrupt the norm - to prove that exceptional taste doesn’t have to come with an exclusive price tag.

"Winning a star for our flagship flavour at the International Taste Institute is confirmation that premium quality can be both accessible and inclusive. This recognition places Clearer Twist firmly on the global map – and we’re only just getting started.”

More than just a mixer brand, Clearer Twist is built on the principles of social inclusion and innovation. As part of The Clearer Group, it employs a diverse, mixed-ability workforce and champions meaningful opportunities for young people across the UK and Ireland.

Sitki Gelmen, co-founder and co-chairman, added: "To receive recognition from such a respected international body highlights the care, precision, and purpose we pour into every bottle. We’re proud to share this moment with our community, our team, and the people driving change within the drinks industry."