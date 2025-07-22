Northern Ireland jewellery brand Lustre & Love has been named ‘Emerging Jewellery/Watch Brand of the Year’ at the prestigious UK Jewellery Awards 2025. Pictured are sisters Deborah McCann and Kirstie Reeve

Northern Ireland jewellery brand Lustre & Love has been named ‘Emerging Jewellery/Watch Brand of the Year’ at the prestigious UK Jewellery Awards 2025.

Hosted by Retail Jeweller, the UK’s leading trade publication, the annual awards celebrate excellence in the jewellery industry.

Lustre & Love impressed the expert judging panel with its strong marketing strategy, growing social media presence, and impressive sales performance. Judges praised the brand as “a brand with serious potential” that is “set to achieve great things.”

Founded by Lisburn-based Deborah McCann and sister, Kirstie Reeve, the brand has carved out a unique space in the UK jewellery landscape, creating collections that focus on individual expression and conscious luxury. Each piece is designed with a strong sense of meaning and a commitment to responsible sourcing and production.

Co-founder Deborah said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be recognised by the UK Jewellery Awards. This honour reflects the incredible journey we’ve been on, from late-night design sessions to building a brand rooted in creativity, meaning, and sustainability.”

The other half of the sister duo, co-founder Kirstie, continued: “It’s a real testament to the amazing support we’ve had from our stockists, retail partners, and our growing online community. We’re so proud of how far we’ve come, and even more excited about what’s ahead for Lustre & Love.”

Ruth Faulkner, managing editor at Retail Jeweller, added: “As ever, the standard of entries this year has been nothing short of exceptional. Our rigorous and completely independent judging process — free from commercial influence and driven by a panel of expert judges — ensures that being shortlisted, let alone winning, is a true badge of honour.”

This national recognition adds to a growing list of achievements for the brand, which is currently stocked by an increasing number of UK jewellery retailers, including La Maison Couture and Mayfair Jewellers.