DV8 joins expanding line-up at The Boulevard, following a record-breaking summer and ahead of the outlet’s most successful ‘golden quarter’ yet

Fashion retailer, DV8 is the latest store to open its doors at Northern Ireland’s only premier designer outlet, The Boulevard, taking a 2,436 sq. ft unit and creating 12 jobs.

Following a record-breaking summer, with sales up by +8.3%, The Boulevard is continuing to make history as it enters Golden Quarter at 96% retail capacity, the highest in the designer outlet’s history.

The addition of DV8 continues The Boulevard’s recent stream of new tenant signings such as the UK’s only standalone Vila store, Northern Ireland’s leading cosmetic brand BPerfect, sportwear retailer Sportslocker and a variety of pop-ups.

It also follows the recent news that The Boulevard is set to become home to a first-of-its-kind IKEA concept store in Northern Ireland, which is set to open Thursday, November 13, and Hollywood Bowl which is due to open in Spring 2026.

DV8, Ireland’s most recognisable high street fashion retailer, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest store in Boulevard, bringing its signature style and over 100 top global brands to one of Northern Ireland’s premier shopping destinations.

With a legacy of trendsetting fashion and a network of 50 stores across Ireland, DV8 continues to redefine the retail experience. The Boulevard location marks a significant milestone in the brand’s expansion, offering shoppers access to a curated selection of iconic labels including Carhartt, The North Face, Dickies, New Balance, and many more.

The new store features DV8’s signature modern aesthetic, immersive displays, and a layout designed to inspire. Customers can expect exclusive product drops, seasonal collections, and expert styling advice from DV8’s fashion-forward team.

Joining an already versatile roster of clothing and footwear retailers, DV8 is set to retail alongside kate spade ny, French Connection, Vila, GUESS, Dune London, Marks and Spencer Outlet, Next, Radley and more.

Paul McCann, asset manager at Lotus Property said: “Welcoming DV8 to The Boulevard is one of many highlights we have experienced with the outlet this year. It is so encouraging to see so many new brands choose our location, signaling a resounding confidence in the scheme and the outlet model in general.

“We have enjoyed a recording breaking year so far and stand in a very confident position as we enter retail’s Golden Quarter leading up to Christmas. DV8 will complement our fashion and footwear offering perfectly. We are delighted to welcome them onsite and wish them the best of luck with their new store.”

Eamon Fagan, area manager at DV8, said: “We’re thrilled to open our doors at The Boulevard, this store reflects our commitment to delivering cutting-edge fashion, exceptional value, and a dynamic shopping experience. Whether you're into streetwear, casual classics, or premium denim, DV8 is your go-to destination.”

DV8 invites fashion lovers, trendsetters, and loyal customers to celebrate the opening with special in-store promotions and giveaways throughout launch week.