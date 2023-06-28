Following a multi million pounds investment to research and develop, West Belfast based Andor Technology is poised to achieve significant worldwide sales for their ground breaking microscope.

Andor Technology is a global leader in the development and manufacture of high performance scientific digital cameras, microscopy systems and spectrographs for academic, industrial and government applications.

Developed with R&D support from Invest Northern Ireland, BC43 is a Benchtop Confocal Microscope and represents disruptive technology in the industry.

Claire Greenwood, director of Engineering at Andor Technology, said: “With our BC43 product, we are targeting new markets and seeing interest in regions we have not previously sold microscopes into. Since its launch, we’ve received sales enquiries from over 50 countries and have sold units to Saudi Arabia, the US, China, Japan and South America.

“The product has been particularly well received by pharma organisations and smaller universities, many of which do not have the space or budget for larger, more complex and expensive systems. This initial success has encouraged us to set an ambitious export sales figure of £20m in the first three years and we are confident that we can achieve this.

“Invest NI has been an invaluable partner to us over the years, assisting us to focus on increasing the skills throughout our entire workforce and growing their knowledge in the areas of leadership, operational excellence, improving sales opportunities and around new product development. This has been critical to our recent growth.”

Andor Technology was founded in 1989 as a spin-out from Queen’s University Belfast and has built its success on a focus on innovation and developing ground-breaking products. Based in Springvale Business Park, Belfast, it was acquired by Oxford Instruments Plc in 2014.

The company now has over 70 unique product solutions, 10,000 customers in 55 countries, 400 staff in 16 offices worldwide, and is recognised as a leader in its field.

Dr Vicky Kell, Invest NI’s director of innovation, research & development, explained: “Andor Technology is committed to carrying out targeted strategic research and development to maintain and strengthen its market position. The success of the BC43 product to date and its potential for future worldwide sales are testament to the wisdom of that approach.

“R&D and innovation, increasing exports and investment in skills are all central to Northern Ireland’s future economic success, as articulated in the Department for the Economy’s 10X Economic Vision. This kind of industry-leading innovation is exactly the kind of project that Invest NI is keen to support and embodies 10X where investment in innovation and skills can act as a springboard for significant export led growth.

“The development of the BC43 has also led to the creation of 10 new jobs at the company’s West Belfast operation, delivering a boost to the local economy as well as cementing Northern Ireland’s leading position in global markets.”

Following a multi million pounds investment to research and develop, West Belfast based Andor Technology is poised to achieve significant worldwide sales for their ground breaking microscope. Pictured are Claire Greenwood, director of engineering, Andor Technology and Dr Vicky Kell, director of innovation, research & development, Invest NI

Invest NI is committed to driving innovation in Northern Ireland and is a proud partner of Innovate NI, a Department for the Economy programme, helping local businesses innovate successfully.