Celebrating its latest award win, Seopa Ltd., creator of Northern Ireland’s largest price comparison website (PCW) CompareNI.com and major UK wide platform Quotezone.co.uk, embraces change with integral AI enhancements.

Belfast firm Seopa, the company behind Quotezone and CompareNI, has marked another year of exceptional growth, innovation, and industry recognition, solidifying its place at the forefront of the UK’s insurance comparison sector.

With over 4 million users annually, Seopa has leveraged advanced AI, data analytics, and an agile, in-house tech model to enhance consumer journeys and offer more competitive pricing across insurance products. The firm continues to expand its aggregator platform, recently adding new comparison categories like motorhome and caravan insurance.

This strategic innovation has helped customers navigate soaring UK bills, particularly amid fluctuating car insurance prices.

The Deloitte awards celebrate Ireland's finest, with the Seopa team claiming the platinum award, the highest accolade, for the third year

Founder and CEO Greg Wilson credits Seopa’s success to its unique, self-built technology and its ability to adapt quickly: “We’ve had an exciting year so far, surging ahead with our development plans - bringing consumers further opportunities to discover better quality products at more competitive costs, a valuable asset as UK bills continue to soar.

“Uniquely for this market, we create the aggregator technology ourselves and manage the process in-house, giving us the opportunity to enhance and customise the service for our partners and customers.

“The fluctuating price of insurance over the last three years, especially for car insurance, has put a lot of households under immense financial pressure. As we begin to see the likes of car insurance start to stabilise however, there is a worry that customers will settle for renewal prices without looking any further.

“In these challenging conditions, it's more important than ever that we can provide customers with the best tools and opportunities to obtain better value. We also provide vital support for online businesses across a multitude of industries such as media, energy and retail – helping them to place business with the customers they need for growth."

Capping off a standout year, Seopa has been recognised for the ninth consecutive time in the prestigious Deloitte Best Managed Companies Awards, achieving Platinum status for the third year — the program’s highest accolade.

He added: "The successes of the year have also earned us our latest award, and we are proud to regain our platinum Deloitte Best Managed Company Award for the third year, making it nine consecutive Deloitte Best Managed Awards.

“As platinum award winners, we’re grateful for this continued recognition, which illustrates our commitment to staff, our customers and our future – continuously finding new and innovative ways to seize opportunities and expand our capabilities.

“Adding to our product range remains a key focus, alongside accelerating our growth through the adoption of new technologies. We are living in changing times, but with change comes opportunity — and as a business we are embracing that opportunity to be a driving force for greater value for our customers and partners."