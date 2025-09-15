Louise and Roger McLaughlin, owners of Home Instead Belfast, and Home Instead Antrim, Ballymena and Carrickfergus

Looking to recruit 350 more care professionals, Home Instead is keen to build its team and support more older people in their own homes in Northern Ireland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home Instead is launching its biggest recruitment drive since it was established in Northern Ireland 10 years ago, off the back of an increasingly ageing population and their growing desire to stay living at home.

Looking to recruit 350 more care professionals, Home Instead is keen to build its team and support more older people in their own homes in Northern Ireland. People without previous experience in care are being encouraged to see what the sector has to offer. For those that do have experience, Home Instead paves the way for a great path to take them to the next stage in their career, including learning skills to perform more specialist care, such as dementia and Parkinson’s care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roger McLaughlin owner of Home Instead Belfast and Home Instead Antrim, Ballymena and Carrickfergus, said: “We’ve never undertaken a recruitment drive quite to this extent. It’s a result of our ageing population, and our social care workforce must reflect this. “Those entering the care sector are equipping themselves with skills that will only grow in demand as the need to support an ageing population increases. Whether you have experience in the sector or not, we encourage people to come onboard and bring their kind heart and strong sense of dedication. “I’m so proud to see our care professionals progress in their roles and become qualified to care for a range of clients with varying needs. We ensure that clients see the same team of care professionals and that visits last for a minimum of one hour, giving them chance to bond. Watching them form friendships is simply heartwarming." The latest Census found that that nearly one in five of people in Northern Ireland are aged 65 or older, which is a 25% rise over 10 years. As the rate of people with dementia in Northern Ireland rises quicker than any other part of the UK, the need for a large and skilled care workforce has never been greater.