Dundonald husband and wife team have launched Northern Ireland’s first Coffee-Bike franchise.

The idea for the m obile café came about after Steven and Aimee McKeown relocated back home from America during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Belfast Mobile Café has become a regular fixture for local residents who have been enjoying the organic specialty coffees.

When it is not out on the road at weddings, private events and corporate functions, it is situated in Moat Park at Dundonald.

Speaking about the idea for launching Belfast Mobile Café, Steven said: “I spent 15 years working in IT in America and then in 2020, like a lot of people, I took time to consider my career options.

"I decided it was time to move back home, be closer to my family and give our daughter an education here.

“I was researching business ideas and I liked the idea of being able to have a sort of permanent base for the bike but also to have the flexibility of taking it on the road to various events, parties and weddings etc.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple made a £25,000 investment to bring their coffee bike into existence, however feel it was well worth it...and the future looks caffeine fuelled.

Since launching, the McKeown’s have already had a few events around local caravan parks and family fun days and they hope to break into the wedding industry.

A recent tender win from the local council will help establish them further and bring more footfall within the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad