When does tourist season start at Glenarm Castle and Garden

At the venue located in the village of Glenarm in Co Antrim, visitors can discover the historic Castle, Walled Garden, Tea Room and the many unique experiences including Ocean view glamping pods, Ireland’s first Mini Land Rover experience, E-Bike hire, the Castle Shop & Welcome Centre, Pizza Pavilion and The Milk Parlour featuring ice cream using milk from Northern Ireland’s only remaining Shorthorn dairy herd located on the estate.

This new season also returns with Glenarm Castle’s two major festivals – The Tulip Festival and Camp Dalfest.

The Tulip Festival (April 30 to May 2) sponsored by Bloms Bulbs, features a magnificent display of tulips and this year includes a live performance of Alice in Wonderland.

Camp Dalfest (July 16 to 17), sponsored by online property search BOOMIN and proudly supported by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, this year’s stellar line-up of chart-topping artists is not to be missed.

Coming soon this season will be an immersive visitor experience with audio guides which will enhance tours and feature a new progressive web app, a Heritage Centre telling the story of the Antrim McDonnells who have played a key role in the story of Antrim coast since the 16th Century and a Coach House Museum with displays giving insight into local life from the 1600s to the present day, including a display of some of Lord Antrim’s vintage cars.

The Heritage Centre and Museum are both supported by Tourism NI Experience Development Funding.

For those who want the flexibility to visit as often as they want throughout the season, an annual membership is ideal.

Member incentives available throughout the year include unlimited access to Glenarm Castle Walled Garden and Woodland Walk (coming soon), admission to the Tulip Festival, pre-sale tickets to Camp Dalfest and Christmas experience as well as 10% discount on visitor experiences.

Looking forward to the new season at Glenarm Castle and Garden, Estate Manager Adrian Morrow said: “We are looking forward to welcoming visitors to Glenarm Castle and Garden for our new season.

“A lot of hard work has gone on behind the scenes to ensure we are ready to provide the very best visitor experience. Visitors will enjoy discovering one of Northern Ireland’s most beautiful estates as well as exploring the many things to do and see.

“We look forward to launching our new audio tour, heritage centre and coach museum which, with thanks to support from Tourism NI, will be fantastic additions to our current experiences portfolio.”

For further information on Glenarm Castle and Garden, membership, and visitor information visit https://glenarmcastle.com/.

You can also follow Glenarm Castle on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

