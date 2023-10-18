Which hotel was voted Northern Ireland's top spot at the prestigious World Spa Awards?
Belfast’s The Culloden Estate & Spa has been crowned Northern Ireland’s Best Hotel Spa at the prestigious World Spa Awards.
The global initiative aims to celebrate and reward excellence in spa and wellness tourism and inspire exceptional standards. Winners were selected following an extensive voting process cast by industry professionals, media and the general public.
The five-star Holywood property has been recognised alongside a host of iconic hotels from across the world including the Mandarin Oriental, Bürgenstock Alpine Spa in Switzerland and Palazzo Fiuggi in Italy.
Earlier this year, The Spa at Culloden was named as one of the Best Luxury Spas to Book in 2023 by The Times following a £250,000 spa renovation programme which included a new nail bar and pedicure facility, upgrade to the swimming pool area and a complete refit and update of the ladies changing facilities.
Niamh Rice, spa manager at The Spa at Culloden, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be named Northern Ireland’s Best Spa Hotel in recognition of excellence in spa and wellness tourism as well as the hard-work and dedication of the teams across the Spa and Estate.
“We have continued to invest heavily across the Culloden Estate which has included over £1m in the Spa over the last three years. We are proud to offer a luxurious haven for people to switch off, relax and recharge – and in today’s busy world, that has never been more important. I would like to thank our guests for voting for us in the World Spa Awards, their support is greatly appreciated.”
Rebecca Cohen, managing director of the World Spa Awards said: “The spa and wellness industry is experiencing sustained growth, evident in the calibre of nominees in our 2023 programme. All winners have shown dedication to delivering exceptional spa and wellness experiences and we are excited to share these achievements with the world.”