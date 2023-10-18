Belfast’s Culloden Estate & Spa was recognised alongside a host of iconic hotels from across the world including the Mandarin Oriental, Bürgenstock Alpine Spa in Switzerland and Palazzo Fiuggi in Italy

Belfast’s The Culloden Estate & Spa has been crowned Northern Ireland’s Best Hotel Spa at the prestigious World Spa Awards.

The global initiative aims to celebrate and reward excellence in spa and wellness tourism and inspire exceptional standards. Winners were selected following an extensive voting process cast by industry professionals, media and the general public.

The five-star Holywood property has been recognised alongside a host of iconic hotels from across the world including the Mandarin Oriental, Bürgenstock Alpine Spa in Switzerland and Palazzo Fiuggi in Italy.

Earlier this year, The Spa at Culloden was named as one of the Best Luxury Spas to Book in 2023 by The Times following a £250,000 spa renovation programme which included a new nail bar and pedicure facility, upgrade to the swimming pool area and a complete refit and update of the ladies changing facilities.

Niamh Rice, spa manager at The Spa at Culloden, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be named Northern Ireland’s Best Spa Hotel in recognition of excellence in spa and wellness tourism as well as the hard-work and dedication of the teams across the Spa and Estate.

“We have continued to invest heavily across the Culloden Estate which has included over £1m in the Spa over the last three years. We are proud to offer a luxurious haven for people to switch off, relax and recharge – and in today’s busy world, that has never been more important. I would like to thank our guests for voting for us in the World Spa Awards, their support is greatly appreciated.”

Spa Therapists Jemma Leemon, Zamo Mncayi, Sandra Goncalves, Niamh Rice (spa manager), Vilena Balashove and Zahra Dokoohaki are pictured as it is announced that the Culloden Estate & Spa has been crowned Northern Ireland’s Best Hotel Spa at the prestigious World Spa Awards

