Galgorm scoops an impressive six accolades at World Luxury Awards and is named best destination spa at the Conde Nast Johansens Awards

Pictured are Tara Moore, head of spa operations, Emma Garrett, thermal spa manager and Kenneth During, thermal spa manager at Galgorm

Northern Ireland’s Galgorm has been recognised by two global platforms, winning an unprecedented six awards at the prestigious 2023 World Luxury Awards in Athens, and securing the best destination spa 2024 title at the recent Conde Nast Johansens Awards in London.

Galgorm’s internationally renowned retreat in Ballymena, has been widely commended for its sustained commitment to excellence and its outstanding achievement within the wider international luxury spa and wellness industry, adding a string of new awards to its growing collection.

Following investments worth more than £60 million since 2010, Galgorm is also investing a further £30 million to further expand and enhance its resort and spa facilities by 2027, embedding its position as a world-class international tourism destination of choice for travellers from across the globe.

Tara Moore, head of spa operations for Galgorm, said: “We are thrilled to have enjoyed such incredible success on a global stage as part of the World Luxury Awards and the Conde Nast Johansens Awards in recognition of our significant investment, our focus on delivering an unrivalled customer experience, not least all the hard work and dedication of our talented team at Galgorm.

“To receive recognition on this scale against such strong international competition not only reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence in every area but also to enriching the tourism industry of Northern Ireland.”

Named global award winner for best luxury spa resort, the resort’s thermal spa village also took home the top awards for best luxury resort and best luxury spa resort in Northern Europe, best luxury riverside resort across the continent, best luxury resort spa and best luxury golf resort spa in the UK and the best destination spa 2024 at the Conde Nast Johansens Awards.

