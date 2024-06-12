Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Named after the secret society that met there over 200 years ago, owner of The Muddlers Club in Belfast reveals ‘honour’ at being the only restaurant in the country to feature on this year’s list

A Michelin-star Belfast restaurant has been named one of the UK’s 100 best restaurants.

The Muddlers Club in Cathedral Quarter was number 81 on the list of the best places to eat in the UK in the National Restaurant Awards (NRAs).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Named after the secret society that met there over 200 years ago, the urban, industrial-style restaurant is led by chef Gareth McCaughey.

It was the only restaurant in the country to feature taking the top spot from fellow Michelin-star rated restaurant OX Belfast which held the title for the last two years.

Owner Gareth explained “It was an honour to be invited to The National Restaurant Awards. We are thrilled to have been recognised as the Best Restaurant in Northern Ireland for 2024 from such a prestigious organisation & placing at number 81 in their top 100 UK restaurants.

"Our hard work has paid off and it is a humbling reminder of the effort we put into practice everyday. Congratulations to all of the other winners across the UK and it was wonderful to represent our small part of the nation this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Michelin-star Belfast restaurant has been named one of the UK’s 100 best restaurants in a prestigious award. The Muddlers Club in Cathedral Quarter was number 81 on the list of the best places to eat in the UK in the National Restaurant Awards (NRAs)

Held at Magazine London, the annual ceremony recognised the finest in the UK’s dining scene, with votes cast by over 200 top chefs, restaurateurs, food writers and critics. The awards are the largest annual gathering of top chefs and restaurateurs in the UK.

​The awards noted: “There’s plenty of history to be found at this trendy fine dining restaurant.

"Inconspicuously tucked away in the back streets of Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter, The Muddlers Club is named after a revolutionary secret society linked to the United Irishmen who met there more than 200 years ago.

“Its setting may be historic, but there’s nothing archaic about this contemporary bistro and cocktail bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One of a handful of more radical restaurants to have opened in the NI capital in the last decade, The Muddlers Club eschews the conventional formality of fine dining in favour of a more casual approach that combines high-quality cooking with a modernist interior that features atmospheric lighting, a moody colour palette and a buzzy open kitchen.“Leading the kitchen is head chef and owner Gareth McCaughey, who originally trained as a pastry chef and previously spent two years as sous chef at Belfast’s Michelin-starred OX restaurant.

"With an emphasis of good, local ingredients, McCaughey hand picks the best of home grown produce daily to ensure the quality of each dish served across the restaurant’s multi-course tasting menu.