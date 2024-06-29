Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Elephant Rock Hotel, Portrush and Slieve Donard, Newcastle are both featured in an article by The Times which reveals its list of ‘28 of the UK’s most stylish hotels by the beach’

The Elephant Rock Hotel in Portrush and Slieve Donard, Newcastle are featured in a today’s article by The Times revealing its list of ‘28 of the UK’s most stylish hotels by the beach’.

The only two Northern Ireland hotels in the list, the Co Antrim premises was number 15 and honoured as ‘Best for fabulous cocktails’ while the Co Down property was number 22 and recognised for its ‘Spa, Pool and Best for golf fans’.

Addressing The Elephant Rocks Hotel, the newspaper travel review, stated: “A traditional seafront townhouse painted hot pink and black, Elephant Rock was sure to liven up Portrush, Northern Ireland’s quaint little seaside town, when it opened in spring 2022.

"From the art deco-inspired horseshoe bar with its emerald velvet stools to busy headboards featuring tropical courtyard scenes, this is the invigorating, youthful way to stay in Co Antrim. You can journey the 20 minutes to Giant’s Causeway or just enjoy nearby blue flag-rated beaches. There’s a genuinely fabulous cocktail selection and a tempting menu (monkfish with langoustine reduction, scallops with apple and elderflower).”

Regarding Slieve Donard, they continued: “When the Belfast and County Down Railway Company opened this 181-room place in 1898 it was a red-brick luxury pile where you could take the sea air.

The Elephant Rock Hotel in Portrush is featured in an article by The Times on its list of 28 of the UK’s most stylish hotels by the beach. Credit The Elephant Rock Hotel

"You’ll still do that on the beach and the grand Victorian scale remains — the luxury, however, is all modern. Lofty rooms have a fresh, playful take on Victoriana. Best of all is the spa, a two-storey number. Here, you’ll be pampered to the max or can drift in a pool separated from the beach by a vast wall of glass. Walk in the Mourne Mountains nearby — the perfect excuse to book another treatment for when you get back.”

In response The Elephant Rocks Hotel posted on social media: “Incredible news @ Elephant Rock!

“We are thrilled to announce that Elephant Rock has been named among The Times Top 28 Most Stylish Beach Hotels