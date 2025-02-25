While other banks are closing, Northern Ireland building society reopens refurbished branch signaling brighter future for 'physical presence' banking
While many banks and financial institutions are closing branches, Progressive Building Society has made a bold move to reinvest in its future by reopening its newly refurbished branch in Newtownards, County Down.
This renovation is part of a multi-million-pound initiative aimed at modernising the society’s entire Northern Ireland network.
As Northern Ireland’s only locally-owned provider of mortgages and savings in Northern Ireland, Progressive is reaffirming its commitment to maintaining a physical presence on the High Street during a time when other financial institutions are pulling back from such spaces.
Michael Boyd, the Society's chief executive, highlighted the significance of the larger, more modernised branch, stating it would enhance customer experiences while offering a welcoming environment for both staff and members.
The upgraded branch features a spacious customer area, enhanced lighting, and modern facilities designed to create a brighter and more efficient atmosphere.
The official reopening event took place last week, drawing together Progressive’s team members and external partners who contributed to the project’s success. This refurbishment underscores the society’s focus on revitalising its services and providing a more comfortable, accessible space for its members.
