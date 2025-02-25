The transformation is part of a multi-million-pound investment to modernise its entire Northern Ireland network, reinforcing its dedication to the high street at a time when many financial institutions are retreating from physical spaces

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While many banks and financial institutions are closing branches, Progressive Building Society has made a bold move to reinvest in its future by reopening its newly refurbished branch in Newtownards, County Down.

This renovation is part of a multi-million-pound initiative aimed at modernising the society’s entire Northern Ireland network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Northern Ireland’s only locally-owned provider of mortgages and savings in Northern Ireland, Progressive is reaffirming its commitment to maintaining a physical presence on the High Street during a time when other financial institutions are pulling back from such spaces.

Michael Boyd, the Society's chief executive, highlighted the significance of the larger, more modernised branch, stating it would enhance customer experiences while offering a welcoming environment for both staff and members.

The upgraded branch features a spacious customer area, enhanced lighting, and modern facilities designed to create a brighter and more efficient atmosphere.