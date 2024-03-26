Whiterock’s Growth Capital Fund team Graham Ferguson, Sarah Toner, David McCurley; (seated) Jenna Mairs and Paul Millar

The Growth Capital Fund expects to make investments of between £1m and £5m for minority shareholdings in growth and scaling companies, with capacity for further follow on funding as required.

Whiterock has been operating in Northern Ireland for more than 10 years. It has managed in excess of £150m across four funds and to date has deployed in excess of £120m, which has leveraged over £100m of further funding from other funders.

Owned by a local senior management team, Whiterock has provided debt funding to over 150 SMEs based in Northern Ireland through The Growth Loan Fund I and II, The Growth Finance Fund and more recently the Investment Fund for NI.

Whiterock has now successfully raised its first equity fund, with the British Business Bank investing 60% of the fund (£45m) through its Enterprise Capital Funds programme, and the remaining 40% (£30m) coming from private investors, including several local family offices and high net worth individuals.

Whiterock plans to invest in companies who can demonstrate clear sales growth and routes to market in a wide range of sectors and industries, including Digital, ICT & Creative; Fintech & Financial Services; Life & Health Sciences; Agri-Tech; and Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering.

Paul Millar, Chief Executive of Whiterock, said: “Whiterock has been actively supporting local businesses for over a decade and our well-established team has a proven track record of deploying funds in the market.

“While funding options have improved for companies, independent research has found there is still a clear equity gap in Northern Ireland when it comes to locally based private equity investors, particularly in the £1m-£5m investment range.