County Armagh oats producer White’s Oats has secured a new £500,000 deal with Qatar Quality Products, one of Qatar’s largest retail and distribution companies.

Building on its existing UK consolidator business, the deal will see White’s Oats further develop its export sales with its full range of porridge oats and granolas available in major retailers throughout Qatar, including Carrefour, Lulu and Monoprix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

White’s has successfully traded in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region for over 10 years and will once again have a presence this week at Gulfood, the world's largest food expo in the Dubai World Trade Centre, as one of five companies from Northern Ireland exhibiting at the Invest NI stand.

Stuart Best, White’s business development manager, explains the importance of promoting Northern Ireland as an award-winning food region, as well as investing time to strengthen relationships as the brand continues to expand its growing export base.

He said: “As a market leader locally with an increasing focus on export outside of GB and Ireland, we are delighted to be extending our brand reach in the Middle East which is showing massive potential with a five-year forecasted growth of 19% for hot cereals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our new contract with Qatar Quality Products is an exciting opportunity as we continue to build relationships with our partners and develop our long-term sustainable export growth strategy in the GCC region.

“The Northern Ireland food and drink sector has developed an unrivalled reputation for quality, taste and traceability, attributes which are highly sought after in the GCC territories. Quality and taste remain the cornerstone of our 182-year heritage. This is supported by our commitment to ensuring the highest standards of food security right across our oat supply chain and we look forward to bringing high quality international products to the people of Qatar.”

White’s will be exhibiting at the Northern Ireland stand S1-B34 at Gulfood 2023 until February 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad