Who are Navantia - the new owners of Belfast's Harland and Wolff shipyard?

​In a sense, the workers of Harland and Wolff have the government of Spain to thank for the salvation of their jobs.

​That’s because the company taking the yards over – Navantia – is 100% owned by the Spanish state.

It is controlled by something called Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI), which is a kind of investment fund that in turn is under the control of the Treasury in Madrid.

SEPI is a sprawling, multi-billion-pound entity with interests in everything from nuclear power and Spanish state television to olive-oil making and the major Zarazuela horseracing track in Madrid.

An artist's impression of Navantia's F110 frigate for the Spanish navy

Navantia itself is part of SEPI’s defence wing (which had recently been linked to a major bribery investigation, though not involving Navantia itself).

Navantia has interests in Morocco, Australia, and Saudi Arabia – and now the UK too, thanks to the H&W acquisition – and does work for countries on every inhabited continent.

The firm says that it can trace its history back to the 18th century.

Its website says “the history of Navantia dates back to 1717, when Quartermaster General José Patiño ordered the construction of the first modern shipyard in our country, the Real Arsenal de la Carraca”.

Like many similar such firms around the world, it morphed, merged and changed hands repeatedly over the years, taking on its present name and form in 2005.

It is now building at least five F110 frigates for the Spanish navy and four S80 Spanish submarines, and has built Spain’s Juan Carlos I aircraft carrier, five F310 frigates for Norway, and the drone-carrier TCG Anadolu for Turkey, and has built civilian drilling ships and barges too.

It has also refitted cold-water ships so they can run in warmer waters (something it calls ‘tropicalisation’) and has three sites in Spain where the firm repairs around 200 civilian and military vessels each year.

It also has a division called Navantia Seanergies with plants in Spain and France for building hardware for the offshore wind energy industry.