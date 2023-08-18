Who makes the UK’s tastiest burger? Three Northern Ireland meat companies are in the running...
Who makes the UK’s tastiest burger? Three Northern Ireland meat companies are in the running to be named the producer of Britain’s best burger.
Dunbia, Dungannon; Downpatrick’s Finnebrogue Artisan and Linden Foods, also based in the Tyrone town, have been shortlisted in the UK’s biggest meat industry awards for their quality burgers.
Linden is also in the running for the ‘Best Meat Pie’ and ‘Sirloin Steak’ categories, and Dunbia has been shortlisted for its ‘Porterhouse Sirloin Steak’ and ‘Roasting Joint’ in the ‘Best Beef Product’.
They all figure in the influential Meat Management Industry Awards, an annual celebration of the very best and most innovative UK meat products. Dunbia and Linden Foods are also both in the running for the prestigious ‘Manufacturer of the Year’ title.
Meat processing is also now the biggest sector in the NI food industry and is helping to sustain dozens of local farm families. The listing of local producers showcases the outstanding quality, texture and, above all, taste of meat being produced here by companies which are now recognised as leaders in the local food and drink industry, a £6 billion business which employs over 100,000 people and exports to more than 60 companies worldwide.
Each year the Meat Management Industry Awards recognises the best manufacturers and producers, suppliers, retailers, individuals and organisations in the UK meat sector. They are also voted for by the readers of Meat Management magazine and meatmanagement.com, the main trade promotion sites.
The various award categories reflect everything that is exceptional across the whole UK industry including the Excellence Award which is presented to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the meat sector. This award is presented during the gala presentation and dinner. The annual initiative is the biggest event in the UK meat trade calendar and attracts a wide range of guests from across all sectors of the meat industry.
Lead organiser of the event, Sharon Yandell says: “It is exciting to announce all the finalists but of course the winners are not pre-informed and will only find out if they have won on the night at the ceremony on 12 September."
The short-listings also reflect the strength of business relationships between local producers and major UK supermarkets.