​Nine Northern Ireland Irish whiskey producers have collected prestigious awards including coveted double golds in this year’s globally supported San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC).

The impressive results once again demonstrate the quality and innovation of whiskeys being developed by independent producers here. Today, the whiskey industry is thriving and generating sales to around 50 different nations, including major markets such as North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

Old Bushmills, for instance, recently strengthened its position in India, one of the fastest growing global markets. And Two Stacks in Newry, among the smallest producers, has seen major export successes for its Dram in a Can canned single malt. It has won global acclaim for this important innovation.

The big Northern Ireland winners this year in San Francisco were Old Bushmills from Co Antrim and Kircubbin, Co Down’s Echlinville Distillery, Ireland’s only field-to-fork spirit producer.

Michael Morris of Echlinville – five major awards at San Francisco

The renowned competition is run by The Tasting Alliance and is the largest spirit challenge in North America, with judges tasting more than 5,000 entries this year. From those entries, more than 3,000 medals were awarded, including more than 600 double golds.

There was a double gold too for Killowen Distillery in Rostrevor, one of the world’s smallest, for a rare ‘rum and raisin malt whiskey.

Killowen, a small Mourne Mountain distillery founded by master distiller Brendan Carty, by profession am architect, in 2017 gained a double gold for its 100 percent peated single malt Irish Whiskey. It was one of the smallest to receive the top award.

Brendan says: “We’re absolutely blown away with this recognition. It’s a massive boost for our small business.

Terry Cross, chairman of Hinch Distillery in Ballynahinch collected gold for a unique peated whiskey

“Proudly sourced from Great Northern Distillery in County Louth and finished on site in Killowen Distillery, this peated single malt is the perfect compliment to the marriage of PX Sherry flavours of prunes, figs and raisins combined with rums tropical Caribbean notes of coconut and vanilla.”

Bushmills in Co Antrim, the world’s oldest licenses whiskey distillery, was the big local winner. The company gained a record 10 medals for whiskeys under the Bushmills and The Sexton brands.

The historic distillery gained a total of six medals, virtually all for smooth single malts including the recently launched 26-year-old Crystal Malt, a double gold winner, and its 16-year-old single malt, another double gold winner. The distillery gained a further three golds for single malts and blended whiskeys.

The Sexton, another malt whiskey distilled by Bushmills, also won two golds for its single malt, already huge success in the US. It recently launched an 11-year-old single malt for the global travel industry.

Brendan Carty, founder of Killowen Distillery, was a winner at San Francisco

Mark Hackett, global marketing manager, Bushmills, says: ”Bushmills and The Sexton have secured an impressive 10 gold and double golds this year.

“From the double gold for Bushmills 26-year-old crystal malt with its innovative distilling process, to The Sexton single malt’s “soft chocolatey flavours”, these accolades showcase the remarkable range and quality of our portfolio.

“They demonstrate the craft and quality of some of the finest whiskeys in the world,” he adds.

Interestingly, both Bushmills and The Sexton whiskeys are produced by award-winning master blender Alex Thomas from Coleraine.

Two Stacks in Newry earned golds for its whiskeys in San Francisco including the acclaimed Dram in a Can and Double Irish Cream

Echlinville, the first whiskey distillery to be licensed here in over a century, was given four awards including two double golds for its Dunville’s Three Crowns and single malt.

Michael Morris, Echlinville’s commercial director, says: “These are very encouraging awards which help to consolidate our market position as one of the great distillers of premium and innovative whiskeys.

“Echlinville and Dunville’s are now firmly established and widely recognised a worldclass brands with great provenance. Dunville’s, one of Ireland’s leading whiskeys before Prohibition in the US, is now back among the world leaders especially in the US, where it is on sale across the nation,” adds Michael.

Among other local successes in San Francisco were Limavady’s Irish single barrel single malt, winner of a double gold for its single malt. Backed by US distillery Whistle Pig and formed by former distiller at Bushmills Darryl McNeilly who revived the lost Limavady whiskey brand and has already enjoyed great success in the US.

The small company has gained planning permission to build a new distillery in South Derry.

McConnell’s Irish Whiskey, which operates a distillery in the old Crumlin Road Gaol and recently welcomed 20,000 visitors, gained two double golds for its sherry cask finish single malt and its five-year-old single malt.

Alex Thomas, master distilled at Bushmills, has created 10 winning whiskeys at San Francisco for Bushmills, including two double golds, and for The Sexton

Hinch Distillery in Balynahinch, among Ireland’s most modern facilities, gained gold for its peated single malt. Chairman and founder Terry Cross says: “The whiskey is now recognised as among the world’ best. It’s a bold, smoky whiskey that’s crafted without compromise.” Hinch won two other awards for its small batch malts and blends.