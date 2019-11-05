Wind company blows into Lisburn

German owned ABO Wind has set up headquarters in Lisburn with six employees.

Commenting on a recent visit by a council delegation, alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee, said: “Everyone is trying to do their part to protect the environment and this local company is working to ensure we have a sustainable source of electricity for future generations.

“As a council, we strive to reduce our impact on the climate and it was very interesting to hear about ABO Wind NI’s several projects that are between early stage assessment and planning across Northern Ireland.

“Once built these will help to exceed the Northern Ireland target of 40% of electricity consumption from renewable sources by 2020.

“ABO Wind NI currently has six employees and it is expected to grow its team in the next six to nine months. There is a very good wind resource in Northern Ireland; and with the professional assessment construction and project development skills of ABO Wind NI, can harness it.

“I wish this new Lisburn Castlereagh business, ABO Wind every success in the future as it works to build and connect more wind farms to our electricity grid, which requires continued investment to integrate renewable energy.”

ABO Wind NI has current negotiations/projects for Castlegore Wind Farm (10MW) in Co. Antrim, Evishagaran Wind Farm (35 MW) in Co. Londonderry and Gruggandoo Wind Farm (39.6 MW) in Co. Down. ABO Wind employs 550 staff in 16 countries.