Research and information specialist Armagh-based Centre for Cross Border Studies has cautiously welcomed the Windsor Framework in a just published detailed assessment of the UK-EU agreement on Northern Ireland.

The research paper entitled: The Windsor Framework: What could it mean for North-South and East-West cooperation and relations? authored by Dr Anthony Soares and Megan McDermott says the Windsor Framework: “…marks not only a welcome and positive change in UK-EU relations but also a long awaited agreement on the resolution of issues regarding the implementation of the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The paper describes the framework as a significant move away from a prolonged period of poor UK-EU relations.

Nonetheless, CCBS warns that for the full potential of the Windsor Framework to be realised, those good relations need to be maintained and a functioning Assembly and Executive in Northern Ireland need to be established.

The report also warns, the potential for political and community tensions and the creation of further uncertainty for businesses and citizens remains, and could be threatened by political parties wishing to trigger the Stormont Brake, a device which allows MLAs to object to the application of any new EU act that amends or replaces an existing EU act relating to the movement of goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CCBS says that the Stormont Brake process will require MLAs to prove they have “taken steps to consult business, other traders and civic society affected by the relevant EU act.”

It adds: “The quality of engagement with businesses and civil society will determine the effectiveness of Northern Ireland’s political institutions’ engagement with the European Commission’s and UK Government’s proper monitoring of the impacts of the operation of the Windsor Framework. When it comes to effective border proofing, it is invaluable to hear from those on the ground with direct and practical experience of the areas that may be impacted by the policies or legislation under consideration.”

The research paper by Armagh-based Centre for Cross Border Studies entitled: The Windsor Framework: What could it mean for North-South and East-West cooperation and relations? authored by Dr Anthony Soares and Megan McDermott says the Windsor Framework: “…marks not only a welcome and positive change in UK-EU relations but also a long awaited agreement on the resolution of issues regarding the implementation of the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland." Pictured is Dr Anthony Soares

The CCBS expresses concern that the engagements with businesses and civic society in Northern Ireland do not extend to those who trade or cooperate with NI from Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is implausible to think that conditions for cooperation can be maintained via consultation with only one half of the affected stakeholders,” says the document.