Key measures of the Windsor Framework came into effect for Northern Ireland on Sunday, including the green/red lane system for the movement of goods and “not for EU” labels.

Goods coming into the region which are travelling to the Republic of Ireland or elsewhere in the EU will use the conceptual “red lane”, which includes customs declarations and some checks.

Goods to be sold in Northern Ireland will use a notional “green lane” with minimal paperwork and no checks. Companies that use the green lane will be signed up to a trusted trader scheme.

Mark Tait, company director at Target Transport Limited in Randalstown, says some of Northern Ireland's largest employers are excluded from the benefits of the Windsor Framework purely by the size of their turnover.

Mark Tait, company director at Target Transport Limited in Randalstown, previously told the News Letter that the NI Protocol added some 50 hours a week of administration onto his three employees and about 25% to his costs per pallet.

Despite the Windsor Framework, he has no idea if this burden will ever be lifted from his business.

However, a key concern is that many of his customers are excluded from the benefits of the new system purely by the size of their turnover.

"A lot of our customers are frustrated that they are excluded from the UK internal market scheme because their turnover exceeds £2m despite the fact they sell no goods outside the UK. This is what was agreed between the EU and the UK and again. A lot of them are very, very frustrated by that. It is sort of arbitrary and means some of the biggest employers and Northern Ireland are excluded from the whole scheme."

He added: "The bureaucracy that we as hauliers had on Friday last week still applies today, which is a bit frustrating for us because we sort of thought it might make that easier for us but unfortunately for us at the minute it is certainly not the case.

He expects retailers to see the changes sooner but as his customer base is all commercial, they will not see any change for another year, he adds.

"It will be an ongoing process. That is why the government has said it is going to be very light touch. Because I think otherwise if they come down hard on some of these new processes, they would very quickly find stuff would disappear from the shelves until we get it resolved."

Previously he was concerned that only retail businesses would benefit from the green lane, because commercial businesses could not prove the goods and materials they were bringing in would not end up crossing the border into the Republic.

However, one clear element of good news for his clients, he says, is that after six months seeking clarification from Government, they had been assured that this will not be the case.

Non-retail businesses may also be considered as consumers too, and will therefore be able to make good use of the green lane, he has been advised.

He is lobbying for simplified paperwork for his own business but has no idea if this will ever happen.

At present he might have a container from GB with 50 pallets for 40 customers which may cost an extra £600-£1000 due to Protocol related paperwork.

"The extra cost is obviously being passed on to consumers," he says.

Several employees are doing an extra 20 hours per week each to cope with the workload. He cannot afford to take on more staff.