Wine training raises the bar for Andras House Hotel Group
The WSET is the world’s leading provider of wine, spirits and sake qualifications and its courses are designed to inspire and empower professionals and enthusiasts alike.
Nine members of staff, representing The Crowne Plaza Hotel (Belfast), The Holiday Inn (Belfast), The Hampton By Hilton (Belfast), Holiday Inn Express (Belfast), and Ibis Hotels in Belfast and Coleraine, successfully achieved the Level One in Wines certification.
Delivered by local wine expert Ciaran Meyler, Wine Manager for Craigavon-based drinks company United Wines, the Level One in Wines training covers a number of important areas including the main types and styles of wine, common wine grapes and their characteristics, how best to store and serve wine, the principles of food and wine pairing, and how to describe wine using the WSET Level 1 Systematic Approach to Tasting Wine® (SAT).
A highly experienced approved WSET Programme Provider, Ciaran Meyler has travelled extensively, visiting vineyards in countries including Chile, Argentina, Australia, the USA, Germany, France, Spain, Portugal and Italy.
He achieved his own WSET Level One qualification in 1992 and, later the same year, was awarded a prize by The German Wine Academy for achieving top marks in Level Two. Now a fully qualified WSET Level Four wine expert, Ciaran has been delivering WSET qualifications for eight years.
Speaking of the Andras House training sessions, Ciaran said: “It was a pleasure to guide the enthusiastic team from Andras House through their WSET Level One journey. Their engagement and dedication were truly impressive, and I am sure they will use their new skills to enhance the wine service across the Group’s hotels.
“The WSET training emphasizes hands-on learning, giving staff the confidence and expertise to deliver informed and personalized wine recommendations, which will add value to the overall dining and hospitality experience for guests at Andras House hotels,” added Ciaran.
Vikrant Tyagi, Associate Operations Director at Andras House Hotel Group, believes the achievement reflects the group’s ongoing commitment to excellence in customer service and hospitality.
“'At Andras House, we are dedicated to providing top-tier service,” said Vikrant, “and equipping our staff with internationally recognized qualifications like WSET Level One underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences.
“We are delighted to see our team members embrace this opportunity to expand their knowledge and skills, and we received fantastic feedback from all the staff who completed the WSET Level One in Wines. They found the course both engaging and informative.
“United Wines’ training aligns perfectly with our ongoing training strategy, and the team is now sharing their newfound knowledge with both customers and colleagues,” he added.
The members of staff who successfully achieved the WSET Level One in Wines certification are: Jack Donnelly, Holiday Inn, Belfast; Lisa Ferguson, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast; Scott Moore, Ibis Hotel, Belfast; K evin Blaney, Holiday Inn Express, Belfast; Reece Glass, Ibis Hotel, Coleraine; Ilona Tomczak, Hampton by Hilton, Belfast; Azuka Aghaunor, Holiday Inn, Belfast; Ygor Pires, Ibis Hotel, Belfast; Conan Troope, Holiday Inn Express, Belfast.
United Wines, one of the biggest drinks distributors on the island of Ireland, has long supported the hospitality sector in Northern Ireland by providing access to professional training opportunities through its WSET-approved programs. The company’s latest collaboration with The Andras House Hotel Group further reinforces its commitment to raising industry standards.
