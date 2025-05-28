Women in Tech 2025 award winners celebrate at the Europa Hotel, Belfast

Northern Ireland’s digital innovators were recognised and rewarded at the 2025 Women in Tech Awards in Belfast.

Delivered by Women in Business and sponsored by VANRATH, the annual event welcomed over 300 guests from across NI’s thriving tech sector to the Europa Hotel for a gala evening to showcase the sector’s best-in-class and their continued positive impact on the local economy. With Northern Ireland’s rising status as a major tech hub and Belfast recognised recently as the UK’s second fastest-growing knowledge economy, the 2025 Women in Tech Awards honoured nine women and one male advocate who together have challenged and embraced technology. The Outstanding Woman in Tech 2025 award, sponsored by VANRATH, was presented to Dr Aislinn Rice, non-executive director of Analytic Engines and Software NI.

Lorraine Acheson, managing director of Women in Business, congratulated the winners: “Tech has proven to be a powerful engine for the local economy and our showcase awards ceremony stands as a positive reinforcement of Northern Ireland’s status as a top tech destination for firms globally.

"At Women in Business, it is our privilege to champion the women innovators central to this continued success, at every level, from apprentice to C-suite. “Congratulations to all of tonight’s winners and finalists. Your achievements today will be inspiration for the leaders of tomorrow. We very much look forward to seeing what’s next for you as you continue on this journey.” Barbara McKiernan, managing director at VANRATH, said: “VANRATH are proud to be sponsoring the Outstanding Woman in Tech award again this year – a category that celebrates women leading the way in Northern Ireland’s tech sector. “These finalists are experts in their field – and beyond that they are mentors, role models, and changemakers who are helping to shape a more inclusive and forward-thinking industry.

"They’re inspiring the next generation and proving there’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to success in this field, opening the doors for others to follow. At VANRATH, we’re passionate about helping more women thrive in tech careers, and it’s a privilege to recognise those who embody the very best of what the Tech industry has to offer."