Winners revealed at 12th annual Farming Life awards

​The Northern Ireland farming industry put on the glamour last night for the 12th annual Farming Life awards, in association with Cranswick Country Foods.

Agri Student of the year Stephen Evans pictured with Basil Bayne Harper Adams University, Ruth Rodgers editor Farming Life and Joanne Knox, deputy editor

​The annual event, held in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, was attended by around 200 people from all sectors right across the industry.

The awards are an opportunity to throw the spotlight on some of the individuals and businesses that help to make the Northern Ireland industry so special.

Farming Life editor Ruth Rodgers commented: “This year, as always, entries across all categories exceeded our expectations in both numbers and the calibre of those involved. It has made judging an incredibly difficult task, but one that was very enjoyable as we read about the history of businesses and their developments and about people and their successes and achievements and indeed challenges.

“As we celebrate our industry here tonight, it must be remembered that we are facing a time of uncertainty and difficulty in the months ahead.

“We are fortunate that we have an industry which has resilience and a ‘can do’ attitude at its core. And I have no doubt that our farmers will adapt and evolve to meet the challenges head on.”

The final award of the night – Lifetime achievement – was presented to Dr Mike Johnston MBE.

Since 1989 he has been a long-term advocate and a very public face of the agricultural sector in an unstinting role at the helm of the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland.

Having retired from that role earlier this month, Dr Johnston's legacy is that he leaves behind a dairy sector on the cusp of a new era, where the focus will be on nutritional, environmental, social and economic sustainability.

Award winners were as follows:

Agri-Food Business of the Year (sponsored by Golden Cow): Willowbrook Foods

Agri Student/Apprentice of the Year: Stephen Evans

Best Agri Impact: Northern Ireland Sheep Scab Programme

Family Business of the Year (sponsored by Eakin Bros): Primacy Meats Food Village

Farm Diversification Award (sponsored by Cranswick): Glenshane Country Farm

Digital Development Award: Ballyboley Dexters

Tourist Attraction or Event of the Year: Tourist Attraction of the Year - Glenshane Country Farm. Event of the Year: The 2023 Balmoral Show

Farm Safety Affiliate Award(sponsored by HSENI): NISG

Farm Shop of the Year (sponsored by Tesco Northern Ireland): Primacy Meats Food Village

Farmer of the Year: David Irwin

Innovation in Agriculture (sponsored by Moy Park): Marteye

Training Initiative Award (sponsored by Lantra): Ballyutoag Training

Sustainable Initiative Awar (sponsored by RJ Woodland Services): Lough Neagh Partnership

Young Farmer of the Year (sponsored by Asda): Maisy Lee

Unsung Hero Award (sponsored by Afbi): Thomas Harkin