Winners revealed at the Oscar Wilde awards in Los Angeles with Studio Ulster as gold sponsor
Northern Ireland virtual production studio complex, Studio Ulster, was the gold sponsor for this year’s 18th annual Oscar Wilde Awards.
Held in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, the star-studded event, organised by the US-Ireland Alliance, honoured the achievements of Irish and Irish American acting talent in Hollywood.
Filmmaker James Cameron and Northern Irish actress Roma Downey were presenters for the evening. Irish stars Pierce Brosnan, Molly Shannon and Richard Baneham graced the green carpet and were among those celebrated for their contributions to the film, television and theatre industry.
The event embraced Irish culture with a selection of iconic treats including Taytos, Guinness, whiskey and Wilde Irish Gin all served on the night.
Breaking into Hollywood, Professor Declan Keeney co-founder and CEO of Studio Ulster also mingled with Irish actors Cillian Murphy, Lily Rabe, Jane Seymour and Samantha Mumba.
With its state-of-the-art 75,000 ft² facilities and £72 million investment, Studio Ulster is positioned as a key contender for securing contracts with major production companies worldwide.
On the night, James Cameron, the director behind Avatar, presented Richard Baneham with his award. A two-time Academy Award-winning VFX Supervisor, Baneham is known for his work on both Avatar and Avatar: Way of Water.
Roma Downey, a Co Derry native, presented Pierce Brosnan with his first Oscar Wilde. On stage, Molly Shannon also received her award, recognised for her work on Saturday Night Live.