Breaking into Hollywood, Professor Declan Keeney, co-founder and CEO of Studio Ulster, mingled with Hollywood’s elite including Irish actors who are enjoying a moment, Cillian Murphy, Lily Rabe, Jane Seymour, and Samantha Mumba

Northern Ireland virtual production studio complex, Studio Ulster, was the gold sponsor for this year’s 18th annual Oscar Wilde Awards.

Held in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, the star-studded event, organised by the US-Ireland Alliance, honoured the achievements of Irish and Irish American acting talent in Hollywood.

Filmmaker James Cameron and Northern Irish actress Roma Downey were presenters for the evening. Irish stars Pierce Brosnan, Molly Shannon and Richard Baneham graced the green carpet and were among those celebrated for their contributions to the film, television and theatre industry.

Cillian Murphy pictured at the the esteemed 18th annual Oscar Wilde Awards which was sponsored by Studio Ulster, Northern Ireland’s ground-breaking virtual production studio complex

The event embraced Irish culture with a selection of iconic treats including Taytos, Guinness, whiskey and Wilde Irish Gin all served on the night.

With its state-of-the-art 75,000 ft² facilities and £72 million investment, Studio Ulster is positioned as a key contender for securing contracts with major production companies worldwide.

Molly Shannon pictured at the the esteemed 18th annual Oscar Wilde Awards which was sponsored by Studio Ulster, Northern Ireland’s ground-breaking virtual production studio complex

On the night, James Cameron, the director behind Avatar, presented Richard Baneham with his award. A two-time Academy Award-winning VFX Supervisor, Baneham is known for his work on both Avatar and Avatar: Way of Water.