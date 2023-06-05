Mary, a director of the emerging Lir Irish Whiskey now being finished at the developing Glens of Antrim Distillery in Cushendall, Co Antrim, explains: “Lir pays homage to the story’s central figure, King Lir, once ruler of the Irish Sea and father of

four children, and serves as a symbol of our dedication to crafting exceptional Irish whiskey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Children of Lir is timeless Irish folklore that resonates deeply with our brand philosophy. It reflects the strength of familial bonds, the power of enduring love, and the indomitable spirit in the face of adversity.

Mary McKillop, a director of the planned Glens of Antrim Distillery, which will become the home of the new Lir Irish Whiskey, an innovative brand now being marketed in key global markets

“It represents our commitment to capturing the essence of Ireland’s cultural heritage and delivering an unforgettable sensory experience with every sip,” adds Mary, who is also a director of the successful Glens of Antrim Potato Crisps family business, a major supplier of innovative crisp flavours to leading grocers including Dunnes Stores, now Ireland’s biggest retailer, and other stores here and abroad.

Lir whiskey - named after the mythical sea god in old Irish - is being marketed internationally as “where spirits, myths and legends meet”. And the feedback from markets where the whiskey has been launched has been “encouragingly positive”,

Mary says. “People are intrigued by the Irish folklore woven around our original whiskey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s certainly the latest whiskey brand with the most colourful identity and one bound to appeal especially to visitors to the area. It’s also a brand story that’s already attracting attention and business in the US, the biggest international market for authentic Irish whiskey.

The creation of the new Lir Irish whiskey range is the latest investment by the McKillop family in the Cushendall area and one which is already providing new employment opportunities. The McKillops have been contributing to the economy of the predominantly rural community in Co Antrim for three generations.

“At Glens of Antrim Distillery, our story dates back through the generations to when the McKillop family founded the original Glens of Antrim Potatoes. Today, we continue our proud legacy of providing families across Ireland with high-quality produce. But that's not all - we’re now expanding our horizons and venturing into the dynamic world of whiskey,” adds Mary.

The whiskey range currently covers three blends – Red Crest and Green Crest – all tripled distilled for a smooth flavour and taste. The company has also produced gift packs including miniatures and a unique Hot Toddy gift set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When completed next year, the Glens of Antrim Distillery will feature a state-of-the-art visitor centre designed to attract thousands of tourists, especially from the US, and other visitors to this important region within the picturesque Causeway Coast

and Glens area. It promises to become another major economy boosting tourist attraction in the Glens.

“Like the mythical children of King Lir who were transformed into majestic swans, our whiskey undergoes a meticulous process of maturation and refinement,” continues Mary. “Each drop carries the essence of our heritage and the passion of our distillers, capturing the spirit of Ireland’s rich whiskey-making tradition,” Mary adds.

“Just as the children overcame unimaginable trials during their time as swans, our whiskey has been carefully nurtured, aged and perfected. We navigate the unforgiving landscapes of the whiskey-making process, ensuring that only the finest ingredients and craftsmanship are used, resulting, we believe, in a truly exceptional spirit that embodies the enduring spirit of the children’s journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a family-owned business, we have a deep respect and appreciation for where we come from. Our passion for our craft and the expression of our whiskey is always rooted in the elements and beauty of the natural landscape and myths of our home in County Antrim,” explains Mary. “These themes echo throughout the heart and soul of our whiskey, making it an ideal tribute to this extraordinary tale.”

The whiskey, Mary continues, infuses old Irish tradition with modern experience and a dedication to the precious environment in which the business is steadily taking shape.

The distillery will implement sustainable practices, from sourcing to the distillation process, that will all help to reduce its environmental footprint in a particularly beautiful part of Northern Ireland.

This approach carries forward the longstanding commitment to the land that continues to underpin the potato growing and processing business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary adds: “Our whiskey is fundamentally a labour of love, a tribute to our family’s heritage and the stunning landscapes that surround us in the Glens of Antrim. We’re dedicated to crafting premium Irish whiskey that captures the essence of our stunning land.