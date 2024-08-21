Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in mid-August as Dobbies unveils a magical array of events at its Antrim and Lisburn stores with tickets now on sale

With 126 days still to go...Northern Ireland garden centre Dobbies is readying itself for Santa’s arrival and already counting down the days to spread festive joy this Christmas.

With the summer not even over and Halloween still two months away, the UK’s leading garden centre retailer has unveiled a magical array of events at its Antrim and Lisburn stores, which went on sale to members yesterday (Tuesday) and to other customers next week (Tuesday, September 3).

Dobbies’ events programme manager, Ayesha Nickson, who has worked closely with the wider team to craft this year’s festive experiences, is excited to see the magic unfold...even if it is only mid-August.

She said: "We're thrilled to be welcoming Santa and his elves along to our Antrim and Lisburn stores to spread the joy of Christmas with our enchanting line-up of festive events.

"Christmas is one-of-a-kind at Dobbies and we take absolute joy in putting on a memorable series of events. From our new Little Seedlings train-themed Grotto where kids can meet Santa to tasty Santa’s Breakfast experiences and fun-filled activities, we've come up with something truly special for the whole family to enjoy.

"Customers are encouraged to book in advance for Dobbies' Christmas events in the Antrim and Lisburn stores to avoid disappointment.”

The line-up of events include Santa arriving at Dobbies’ Antrim and Lisburn stores where he takes residency during November and December, there will also be a Santa Paws experience throughout December, a Santa’s Breakfast, a Santa’s Quiet Grotto and a Teenage Cancer Trust Christmas Shopping Night.

Line-up

Santa will be landing his sleigh at Dobbies’ Antrim and Lisburn stores as he takes residency at the brand-new Little Seedlings train-themed Grotto this November and December. After a warm welcome from the elves at Sleighbell Station, children will get to experience snowy scenes, spot woodland characters, find hidden nutcrackers, all culminating in the chance to tell Santa what they would like for Christmas. Here families will have the chance to capture the moment with a photograph of Santa.

Dobbies will also offer a sensory-friendly Quiet Grotto experience in the Antrim and Lisburn stores on Friday, December 6, designed to help reduce anxiety and provide a customised environment for children with additional needs. Lighting, sound and visual effects will be minimised. Session times are extended to allow for a slower, relaxed experience.

Dog owners will be delighted that the Antrim and Lisburn stores will host the sell-out Santa Paws experience throughout December, allowing their cherished four-legged companions to spend quality time with Santa at the Grotto, receive a special gift and take a photograph.

Santa’s Breakfast is a festive morning for families with kids under 10 years old. Everyone can enjoy a delicious breakfast together, with a range of cooked options. Children over 3 will build their very own festive soft toy to take home, getting to stuff, fluff and name their toy, with a birth certificate to mark the occasion. Children under 3 will receive a special soft toy from Santa and the elves will also encourage everyone to join in family-friendly activities.

Santa will be kick starting the festivities at Santa’s arrival, a free event where families will get the chance to see Mr Claus on Sunday, November 24 at the Antrim store. Santa will be saying hello, interacting with children and taking selfies.

Families can also attend the Teenage Cancer Trust Christmas Shopping Night on Thursday, November 28 in the Antrim and Lisburn stores, where they can enjoy some local performances, explore Dobbies’ gifting ranges and decorations, with discounts available, as well see the unveiling of Dobbies’ Community Christmas Trees. Tickets cost £1, with proceeds going directly to Dobbies’ national charity partner.

· Santa’s Grotto runs from November 28 until December 24, £12.99 per child

· Santa’s Quiet Grotto takes place on December 6, £12.99 per child

· Santa Paws runs from December 7 to 24, £9.99 per dog, with the option to add on children from £8.99-12.99 (depending on the store)

· Santa’s Breakfast takes place from November 30 until December 24, £16.99 for children (3-10 years), £13.99 under 3s, from £8.60 for adults

· Santa’s Arrival takes place on November 24 at the Antrim store, free to attend

· Christmas Shopping Night runs on 28 November, £1 per ticket