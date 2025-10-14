Recognised for global impact in people strategy and organisational change, Donal Laverty is named a Chartered Companion by the CIPD — the highest honour in the profession

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast accountancy firm Baker Tilly Mooney Moore is proud to announce that consulting partner Donal Laverty has been named as a Chartered Companion by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD).

This is the highest honour awarded by the CIPD, recognising individuals who have made an exceptional contribution to the advancement of the people profession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CIPD is the professional body for experts in people, work and change, supporting more than 160,000 members globally. Chartered Companion is the most prestigious accolade the organisation can confer, reserved for those who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, influence and impact in shaping the world of work.

Donal Laverty, consulting partner, Baker Tilly Mooney Moore

Donal from Co Tyrone leads the Consulting Service at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore and previously served as head of Consulting for Baker Tilly UK. He also chairs the Baker Tilly International People Steering Group, guiding the development of people and work strategies across a global network of 143 territories and 43,000 people.

Throughout his career, Donal has advised organisations at regional, national and global levels, acting as a trusted advisor to public and private sector leaders. He has worked closely with Ministers, senior government officials and C-Suite executives and has undertaken secondments into UK central government, where he led significant people and organisation design programmes. His work focuses on the complexity of change, the future structure of work, strategic human resources and guiding organisations through major transformation.

Donal has also played a leading role within the CIPD in Northern Ireland, serving on its committee for a decade in various roles including secretary, events co-ordinator, vice chair and chair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co Tyrone's Donal Laverty and Susan Hayman, engagement & employer solutions manager - Northern Ireland, CIPD

Alongside his advisory work, he contributes to the development of future HR leaders through his teaching of Strategic HR at two universities.

Speaking about the announcement, Donal said: “It is a real privilege to be named a Chartered Companion of the CIPD. This recognition is especially meaningful to me given my long association with the Institute and my commitment to the advancement of the people profession.

“I have been fortunate to work alongside many talented individuals and organisations over the years, and this honour reflects their collaboration and shared ambition to shape a better world of work.