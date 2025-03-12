Women and race – creating human-centred workplaces

In this episode, our host Sarah Travers is joined by Sue Whalley, Chief People and Performance Officer at Associated British Foods – multinational food processing and retailing company (the owners of Primark) and Renée Davis, Founder, Out the Box – an organisation that equips Black creative entrepreneurial and professional talent with opportunities and connections.

Together, Sue, Renée, and Sarah explore how businesses can maximise talent for those who are sometimes marginalised or who haven’t yet amplified their story in a way that is heard.