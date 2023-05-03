A new collaboration from the Women in Business Group and Payemoji is set to unlock a toolkit of essential digital services to female entrepreneurs in Northern Ireland.

Payemoji, a conversational commerce company, offers a unique ‘one-stop solution’ for small businesses to establish an online presence without the need for a website or mobile app.

Free trials will be available to eligible members of Women in Business, the largest network for businesswomen in NI which supports founders at all stages of entrepreneurship.

Roseann Kelly, CEO of Women in Business NI, explained: “Entrepreneurs need to be at the forefront of technology and keep in touch with their customers, and this platform is an easy way to do that. Women entrepreneurs can trial a way to improve their business efficiency and communications."

Payemoji offers an innovative service enabling businesses to engage with customers in real-time through messaging. Messaging apps provide a new way of engaging customers delivering the experience and functionality of a mobile app without the complexity. The in-built chat bot allows businesses to respond on queries as simple as opening hours to complex customer interactions underpinned with the essential digital tools such as payments, eCommerce, booking and promotions to complete transactions.

"We are excited to work with Women in Business NI to support women entrepreneurs in the Yes You Can program," added Michael Higgins, CEO of Payemoji. "Our platform provides a unique opportunity for businesses to connect with customers and drive sales through messaging apps. We look forward to helping the women of NI achieve their business goals."