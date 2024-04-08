Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Women in Business has announced the return of its highly anticipated All-Island Female Entrepreneurs Conference, taking place on June 6 in The Europa Hotel, Belfast.

The only all-island conference on the entrepreneurial scene is set to be the cornerstone of inspiration, empowerment, and connection for over 300 women-led business owners across the island.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Themed around ‘Grit and Growth’, this year's conference hosted by entrepreneur and founder of the Digg Podcast Caroline O’Neill, will spotlight the remarkable journeys of leading female founders who have defied odds, showcased unwavering perseverance and resilience in the face of business challenges.

The event will feature engaging panel sessions, breakout masterclasses, and keynote address from Laura Bonner, CEO and Founder of The Muff Liquor Company, who’s investors and supporters include actor Russell Crowe, comedian Jimmy Carr, and singer Ed Sheeran. Laura will share the grit and growth of her business journey, spanning from Inishowen, Donegal to Australia, with plans for expansion into the USA.

Lorraine Acheson, managing director Women in Business, said: “I am delighted that the conference is back and that we have another incredible line up of speakers and entrepreneurs in the room. Women in Business want to encourage female entrepreneurs from all over this Island to grow and expand their businesses, to challenge themselves and connect with others and are looking forward to welcoming business founders, innovators and influencers to the conference in June.”

The full conference agenda promises a diverse range of topics catered to the evolving needs of female entrepreneurs. From innovative export strategies to sustainable growth practices, attendees can expect a comprehensive programme aimed at enhancing their business acumen and personal growth.

Laura Bonner CEO and founder of The Muff Liquor Company

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will feature an on-the-day pitching competition, sponsored by IntertradeIreland where attendees will witness live pitches from new and aspiring entrepreneurs, and have the power to crown the best pitch. The winners of the TechStart Female Founders Grant Competition in partnership with Women in Business, will also be announced at the conference.